 

STS Group AG resolves increase of share capital by partial utilization of Authorized Capital 2018/I under exclusion of subscription right of shareholders

DGAP-Ad-hoc: STS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
STS Group AG resolves increase of share capital by partial utilization of Authorized Capital 2018/I under exclusion of subscription right of shareholders

10-Sep-2020 / 15:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hallbergmoos/Munich, 10 September 2020. The Management Board of STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68), listed in the General Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, today resolved with the consent of the Supervisory Board to increase the Company's share capital by EUR 500,000 from EUR 6,000,000 to EUR 6,500,000 by issuing 500,000 new shares against cash contribution, partially utilizing of the Authorized Capital 2018/I. Consequently, the amount of the capital increase against cash contribution does not exceed 10% of the Company's share capital, neither at the time of coming into effect nor at the time of exercising the authorization of the Authorized Capital 2018/I. The new shares are entitled to dividends as of 1 January 2020.

The issue price was set at EUR 3.00 per new share. As such the issue price of the new shares is therefore not significantly below the average closing price of the existing shares in the XETRA electronic trading system in the last days.

The statutory subscription right of the shareholders of the Company was excluded in accordance with Sections 203 (1) and (2), 186 (3) Sentence 4 AktG corresponding with the existing authorization. Only Mutares SE & Co. KGaA has been solely authorized to subscribe and acquire the new shares.

The new shares are to be admitted for trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the existing listing of the Company's shares. Both the offering and the admission of the new shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will take place without a prospectus.

Hauck & Aufhäuser advises the Company in the transaction of the capital increase.

STS Group AG
Stefan Hummel
Head of Investor Relations
Zeppelinstrasse 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
+49 (0) 811 124494 12
ir@sts.group
www.sts.group

10-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: STS Group AG
Zeppelinstraße 4
85399 Hallbergmoos
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)811 124494 0
E-mail: ir@sts.group
Internet: https://sts.group
ISIN: DE000A1TNU68
WKN: A1TNU6
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1129665

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1129665  10-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

