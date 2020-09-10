DGAP-Adhoc Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger agrees with the federal government to end the delivery of ventilators
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Agreement
Ad-hoc notification in accordance with Sec. 17 of the MAR
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53-55
23558 Lübeck, Deutschland
www.draeger.com
Investor Relations:
Thomas Fischler
Tel. +49 451 882-2685
thomas.fischler@draeger.com
Corporate Communications:
Melanie Kamann
Tel. +49 451 882-3998
melanie.kamann@draeger.com
Disclaimer
This ad hoc report contains statements on the future development of Dräger Group. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, presumptions, and forecasts of the Executive Board as well as the information available to date. They were compiled to the best of the company's knowledge. Dräger does not provide any warranty nor assume any responsibility for the future developments and results described above. These are dependent on a number of factors. They entail various risks and contingencies outside of the company's influence and are based on assumptions which could prove to be incorrect. Dräger does not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this report. This does not infringe any legal stipulations on the adjustment of forecasts. Please go to Investor Relations / Definitions of financial indicators at www.draeger.com for information on alternative performance measures used.
10-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
|Moislinger Allee 53-55
|23542 Lübeck
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)451 882-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)451 882-2080
|E-mail:
|info@draeger.com
|Internet:
|www.draeger.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005550602, DE 000 555 063 6, DE 000 555 065 1, DE 000 555 067 7, DE 000 555 071 9
|WKN:
|555060, 555063 Vorzüge, 555065 Genussschein A, 555067 Genussschein K, 555071 Genussschein D
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1130085
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1130085 10-Sep-2020 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Draegerwerk: Genussscheine mit Nachholbedarf
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare