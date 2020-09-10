 

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger agrees with the federal government to end the delivery of ventilators

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Dräger agrees with the federal government to end the delivery of ventilators

In March, Dräger received a major order from the federal government for the delivery of 10,000 ventilators. Thereby, the federal government ensured sufficient supply for the health care system in Germany in times of great uncertainty due to COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Dräger has been in close contact with the federal government and many other customers around the world. Considering the current status of the development of the pandemic in Germany and other countries, Dräger and the federal government have now agreed in principle that Dräger will not deliver any more devices to the federal government beyond the 1,557 already delivered. The federal government bears the costs incurred for providing and upholding the production capacity. The capacities that are now being freed up enable Dräger to supply other important markets outside Germany with ventilators that are still urgently needed there.
Dräger's guidance published on July 14th remains unchanged. Accordingly, Dräger expects currency-adjusted net sales growth of 14 to 22 percent for 2020. The EBIT margin is expected to be between 7.0 and 11.0 percent.

Language: English
