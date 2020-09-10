 

DGAP-Adhoc 11880 Solutions AG fully implements capital increase from authorised capital in return for cash and non-cash contributions - subscription offer significantly oversubscribed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
10.09.2020, 16:33  |  110   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
11880 Solutions AG fully implements capital increase from authorised capital in return for cash and non-cash contributions - subscription offer significantly oversubscribed

10-Sep-2020 / 16:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 10 September 2020 - 11880 Solutions AG (WKN 511880) today successfully implemented the capital increase from authorised capital in return for cash and non-cash contributions adopted on 26 August 2020. Under the subscription and over-subscription offer and the subsequent private placement, a total of 3,893,000 new no-par value bearer shares of the Company, each with a notional value of EUR 1.00 and carrying dividend rights from 1 January 2020 ("New Shares") were acquired by investors at a price of EUR 1.25 per New Share. The subscription offer was significantly oversubscribed. The main shareholder united vertical media GmbH exercised all of its pre-emption rights and made its contribution for 2,707,200 New Shares as a non-cash contribution by contributing Cologne-based Fairrank GmbH and by making an additional cash contribution for 106,547 New Shares.

Issuing the New Shares increases the share capital of 11880 Solutions AG by EUR 3,893,000.00 from EUR 21,022,200.00 to EUR 24,915,200.00. The Company assumes that the implementation of the capital increase will be entered in the Commercial Register by 21 September 2020. The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on or shortly after 28 September 2020 and will subsequently be delivered to the shareholders under the master ISIN DE0005118806.

The acquisition of online marketing company Fairrank enables 11880 Solutions AG to complement its strategic business model and accelerate its growth. The cash capital increase will provide the Company with net issue proceeds of approximately EUR 1,4 mio., which will be used to integrate Fairrank and expand its market position.




Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com

10-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201-80990
E-mail: info@11880.com
Internet: www.11880.com
ISIN: DE0005118806, DE0005118806, ,
WKN: 511880, 511880
Indices: Prime All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1130099

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1130099  10-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1130099&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet11 88 0 Solutions Akt Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: 11880 Solutions AG (deutsch)
21.09.20
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: 11880 Solutions AG (deutsch)
10.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG führt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bar- und Sacheinlagen vollständig durch - Bezugsangebot deutlich überzeichnet (deutsch)
10.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: 11880 Solutions AG führt Kapitalerhöhung gegen Bar- und Sacheinlagen vollständig durch - Bezugsangebot deutlich überzeichnet
02.09.20
DGAP-DD: 11880 Solutions AG deutsch
02.09.20
DGAP-DD: 11880 Solutions AG english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.08.20
1.215
Telegate - Perle oder Langweiler....??