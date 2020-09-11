EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Polyphor AG / Key word(s): Conference Polyphor to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference 11-Sep-2020 / 18:50 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Polyphor to present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced that the company will present at the 22st Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place September 14 -16, 2020 (Virtual Conference). Gokhan Batur, CEO of Polyphor, will provide an overview of the company and its pipeline and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the event.



Presentation details:

Date: Tuesday September 15, 2020

Time: 02:00pm EDT

Online Registration: www.hcwevents.com

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Polyphor Ltd.

Tel: +41 61 567 16 00

Email: IR@polyphor.com

For Media:

Stephan Feldhaus

Feldhaus & Partner GmbH

Tel: +41 79 865 92 56

Email: feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch

About Polyphor

Polyphor is a research-driven clinical-stage, Swiss biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing first-in-class molecules in oncology and antimicrobial resistance leveraging the company's leading macrocyclic peptide technology platform. Polyphor is advancing balixafortide (POL6326) in a Phase III trial in combination with eribulin in patients with advanced breast cancer and exploring its potential in other cancer indications. In addition, it has discovered and is developing the Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotics (OMPTA). OMPTA are potentially the first new class of antibiotics in clinical development in the last 50 years against Gram-negative bacteria. The company's lead OMPTA program is an inhaled formulation of murepavadin for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in patients with cystic fibrosis. Polyphor is based in Allschwil near Basel and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: POLN). For more information, please visit www.polyphor.com.

