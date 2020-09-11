 

DGAP-Adhoc Corestate Capital Holding S.A. resolves on capital increase against cash contributions

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.09.2020, 21:11  |  141   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Corestate Capital Holding S.A. resolves on capital increase against cash contributions

11-Sep-2020 / 21:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Corestate Capital Holding S.A. resolves on capital increase against cash contributions

- Issue of 4,186,382 new shares increases share capital by 19.5%

- Placement at market price of € 17.82 per share

- Issue by way of private placement

- Proceeds from issue of € 74,601,327 to be used primarily to reduce net financial debt in the short term

Luxembourg, 11 September 2020 - Today, the management board of Corestate Capital Holding S.A., with the approval of the supervisory board, resolved on a capital increase against cash contributions through partial utilization of authorised capital. The share capital will be increased by 4,186,382 new shares and thus by 19.5% to a total of € 1,924,952.15 under exclusion of shareholders' subscription rights by issuing new shares without nominal value. As part of a private placement, the new shares were placed at today's closing price of Corestate shares in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, i.e. at an amount of € 17.82 per share, by selected qualified investors.

The proceeds from the issue amounting to € 74,601,327 are to be used primarily to reduce net financial debt in the short term. The capital measure also increases the entrepreneurial flexibility needed for further significant organic growth and a consistent return to pre-crisis levels of corporate profitability.

The new shares will carry full dividend rights as from 1 January 2020. It is expected that the new shares will be admitted to trading without a prospectus on 17 September 2020 and will be included in the existing listing in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 18 September 2020. Following the private placement, Corestate Capital Holding S.A. will be subject to a 90-day lock-up period in line with market practice. The placement of the new shares was accompanied by Berenberg as Sole Global Coordinator.

