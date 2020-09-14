EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): Personnel Orell Füssli AG: Désirée Heutschi new Head of Corporate Development at the Orell Füssli Group 14-Sep-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 14 September 2020 - Orell Füssli Ltd has appointed Désirée Heutschi as its new Head of Corporate Development and member of the Executive Board. She will take over the duties of Dr. Daniel Broger, who is relinquishing the position at the end of the year and leaving Orell Füssli in the first quarter of 2021.



Désirée Heutschi is a proven leader in the field of innovation and innovation management and digital transformation. She has extensive experience in corporate development and in the creation of new business models. Ms Heutschi will be responsible for strategy and innovation projects and the development of digital businesses of the Orell Füssli Group.

Since 2019, Ms Heutschi was CEO of the Swiss Startup Factory, which specialises in innovation consulting and corporate venturing. Prior to this, she worked for Microsoft Switzerland for 14 years. Ms Heutschi held management positions in various customer segments with a focus on digital transformation. From 2000 to 2004, Ms Heutschi worked for Genesys in San Francisco in the area of business development and strategy. Désirée Heutschi holds an Executive Master of Business Law from the University of St. Gallen (HSG) and a Master in International Relations from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Internationales (HEIP) in Paris.

The Board of Directors and Executive Board extend a warm welcome to Ms Heutschi and wishes her every success in her new role.

Ms Heutschi will join Orell Füssli in September 2020 and will take up her duties on 1st January 2021. She succeeds Daniel Broger, who has decided to leave Orell Füssli to devote himself to new projects. Mr Broger has played a key role in the development of the Orell Füssli Group in recent years. He made a major contribution to the successful refocusing of Zeiser and accompanied the first steps in the field of digital business models with the investment in Procivis. The Board of Directors thanks Daniel Broger for his valuable contribution and wishes him every success and all the best for his professional and private future.