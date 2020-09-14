 

EQS-Adhoc Orell Füssli AG: Désirée Heutschi new Head of Corporate Development at the Orell Füssli Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
14.09.2020, 07:00  |  122   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orell Füssli AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Orell Füssli AG: Désirée Heutschi new Head of Corporate Development at the Orell Füssli Group

14-Sep-2020 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media release

Désirée Heutschi new Head of Corporate Development at the Orell Füssli Group

Zurich, 14 September 2020 - Orell Füssli Ltd has appointed Désirée Heutschi as its new Head of Corporate Development and member of the Executive Board. She will take over the duties of Dr. Daniel Broger, who is relinquishing the position at the end of the year and leaving Orell Füssli in the first quarter of 2021.

Désirée Heutschi is a proven leader in the field of innovation and innovation management and digital transformation. She has extensive experience in corporate development and in the creation of new business models. Ms Heutschi will be responsible for strategy and innovation projects and the development of digital businesses of the Orell Füssli Group.

Since 2019, Ms Heutschi was CEO of the Swiss Startup Factory, which specialises in innovation consulting and corporate venturing. Prior to this, she worked for Microsoft Switzerland for 14 years. Ms Heutschi held management positions in various customer segments with a focus on digital transformation. From 2000 to 2004, Ms Heutschi worked for Genesys in San Francisco in the area of business development and strategy. Désirée Heutschi holds an Executive Master of Business Law from the University of St. Gallen (HSG) and a Master in International Relations from the Ecole des Hautes Etudes Internationales (HEIP) in Paris.

The Board of Directors and Executive Board extend a warm welcome to Ms Heutschi and wishes her every success in her new role.

Ms Heutschi will join Orell Füssli in September 2020 and will take up her duties on 1st January 2021. She succeeds Daniel Broger, who has decided to leave Orell Füssli to devote himself to new projects. Mr Broger has played a key role in the development of the Orell Füssli Group in recent years. He made a major contribution to the successful refocusing of Zeiser and accompanied the first steps in the field of digital business models with the investment in Procivis. The Board of Directors thanks Daniel Broger for his valuable contribution and wishes him every success and all the best for his professional and private future.

Seite 1 von 3
Orell Fuessli Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG Announces Half-Year Results per June 30 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Désirée Heutschi neue Leiterin Unternehmensentwicklung der Orell Füssli Gruppe (deutsch)
14.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: Orell Füssli AG: Désirée Heutschi neue Leiterin Unternehmensentwicklung der Orell Füssli Gruppe