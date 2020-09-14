 

DGAP-Adhoc Deutsche Wohnen SE resolves to terminate share buy-back programme for own shares

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Deutsche Wohnen SE resolves to terminate share buy-back programme for own shares

14-Sep-2020 / 11:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public Disclosure of Inside Information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on Market Abuse (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

Deutsche Wohnen SE resolves to terminate share buy-back programme for own shares

Berlin, 14 September 2020 - Deutsche Wohnen SE (ISIN DE000A0HN5C6) (the "Company") has decided today to terminate early the share buy-back programme announced on 12 November 2019, started on 15 November 2019 and planned to end on 30 October 2020 with effect from the end of today.

The total number of shares bought back to date by Deutsche Wohnen SE under the share buy-back programme at an average purchase price of EUR 37.15 amounts to 16,045,734 and is also the total number of own shares currently held by the Company. With the purchases to date with a volume of EUR 596,163,997.64, the programme has been utilised by 79.5 %.

Notifying Person:

Sebastian Jacob
Director Investor Relations
Telefon +49 (0)30 897 86-5413
Telefax +49 (0)30 897 86-5419
ir@deutsche-wohnen.com

End

Disclaimer

This publication is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities.

To the extent that this document contains forward-looking statements, these are not facts and are recognisable by such words as 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'endeavour', 'assume' and similar expressions. These statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it. The forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts that Deutsche Wohnen and the individuals acting in concert with it have made to the best of their knowledge, but do not make any claims as to their future accuracy. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are generally difficult to predict and are usually not within the control of Deutsche Wohnen or the individuals acting in concert with it. It should be remembered that the actual results or consequences may differ considerably from those mentioned or contained in the forward-looking statements.

14-Sep-2020 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Wohnen SE
Mecklenburgische Straße 57
14197 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 89786-5413
Fax: +49 (0)30 89786-5419
E-mail: ir@deutsche-wohnen.com
Internet: https://www.deutsche-wohnen.com
ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6
WKN: A0HN5C
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1131017

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1131017  14-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

