 

DGAP-Adhoc Due to alternative financing options, Coreo AG waives the issuance of the corporate bond 2020/2025

14-Sep-2020 / 13:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, WITHIN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, OR JAPAN OR WITHIN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED. ADDITIONAL LIMITATIONS APPLY.

Frankfurt am Main - 14 September 2020 - The Management Board of Coreo AG resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to waive the issuance of the corporate bond 2020/2025 offered for subscription in a public offering and to reverse subscriptions already submitted.
The current placement volume of around 10 million euros, including the commitments of the anchor shareholders Christian Angermayer and alex schütz familienstiftung, does not meet expectations and, in the company's view, does not justify the administrative expense of a public bond.

However, the Management Board is conducting extensive talks with a well-known investor and the two anchor shareholders, who offered to provide the company with the entire bond volume of EUR 30 million. In the next few weeks, the terms and conditions are to be finalised and the bond will then be issued in a private placement.
Alongside the early redemption of the warrant bond 2018/2022 with a volume of EUR 15 million, this financing is intended to enable Coreo AG to acquire properties worth more than EUR 40 million in a timely manner, for which the company already has exclusivity.
 

About Coreo AG
Coreo AG, with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a portfolio developer with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The real estate portfolio of existing and development properties forms the cornerstone of the company's three pillars of income: income from letting, sales and valuation. Investments are made in real estate with considerable potential for value appreciation with existing development needs, preferably in medium-sized centres and with a volume of EUR 5-20 million, as part of the value-creating growth strategy (sweet spot). The objective is to create an efficiently managed, high-yield real estate portfolio with a volume of EUR 400 - 500 million over the next few years by means of prudent development and the sale of non-strategic objects.

