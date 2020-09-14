EANS-Adhoc PALFINGER AG: PALFINGER AG's 3rd Quarter/Annual Earnings Forecast 2020
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 14.09.2020, 14:20 | 122 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earnings Forecast
14.09.2020
Bergheim - Despite the significant drop in sales due to the COVID-10 crisis and
on the basis of current business development and forecasting for the entire year
of 2020, the Management Board of PALFINGER AG is expecting an EBIT margin of
approximately 6 percent with sales of over 1.5 bn EURO.
3rd quarter 2020 sales is expected to be just slightly under 2019's 3rd quarter
sales however, the EBIT margin lies significantly below that of 2019.
The figures for the first three quarters of 2020 are going to be published as
planned on October 30th, 2020.
Further inquiry note:
Hannes Roither | Group spokesman | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9286/4705826
OTS: Palfinger Holding AG
ISIN: AT0000758305
Palfinger Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Earnings Forecast
14.09.2020
Bergheim - Despite the significant drop in sales due to the COVID-10 crisis and
on the basis of current business development and forecasting for the entire year
of 2020, the Management Board of PALFINGER AG is expecting an EBIT margin of
approximately 6 percent with sales of over 1.5 bn EURO.
3rd quarter 2020 sales is expected to be just slightly under 2019's 3rd quarter
sales however, the EBIT margin lies significantly below that of 2019.
The figures for the first three quarters of 2020 are going to be published as
planned on October 30th, 2020.
Further inquiry note:
Hannes Roither | Group spokesman | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9286/4705826
OTS: Palfinger Holding AG
ISIN: AT0000758305
Palfinger Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0