Bergheim - Despite the significant drop in sales due to the COVID-10 crisis andon the basis of current business development and forecasting for the entire yearof 2020, the Management Board of PALFINGER AG is expecting an EBIT margin ofapproximately 6 percent with sales of over 1.5 bn EURO.3rd quarter 2020 sales is expected to be just slightly under 2019's 3rd quartersales however, the EBIT margin lies significantly below that of 2019.The figures for the first three quarters of 2020 are going to be published asplanned on October 30th, 2020.