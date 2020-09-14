 

EANS-Adhoc PALFINGER AG: PALFINGER AG's 3rd Quarter/Annual Earnings Forecast 2020

Earnings Forecast
14.09.2020

Bergheim - Despite the significant drop in sales due to the COVID-10 crisis and
on the basis of current business development and forecasting for the entire year
of 2020, the Management Board of PALFINGER AG is expecting an EBIT margin of
approximately 6 percent with sales of over 1.5 bn EURO.

3rd quarter 2020 sales is expected to be just slightly under 2019's 3rd quarter
sales however, the EBIT margin lies significantly below that of 2019.

The figures for the first three quarters of 2020 are going to be published as
planned on October 30th, 2020.




Further inquiry note:
Hannes Roither | Group spokesman | PALFINGER AG
T +43 662 2281-81100 | h.roither@palfinger.com


issuer: Palfinger AG
Lamprechtshausener Bundesstraße 8
A-5020 Salzburg
phone: 0662/2281-81101
FAX: 0662/2281-81070
mail: ir@palfinger.com
WWW: www.palfinger.ag
ISIN: AT0000758305
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English

