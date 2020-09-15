Leclanché provides updates on the strategic Company reorganization announced in June

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Financing/Miscellaneous Leclanché SA provides updates on the strategic Company reorganization announced in June 15-Sep-2020 / 06:55 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Two standalone operating companies, eTransport Solutions and Stationary Storage Solutions, to be carved out and operate under the Leclanché S.A. Group

- Expression of interest by key customers to potentially become strategic shareholders in the large-scale lithium-ion cell manufacturing joint venture

- Ongoing sale/ joint venture process for Specialty Battery Systems business

- CHF 61 million of debt conversion into equity resulting in a record low level of debt

- Leclanché and Eneris Group reassessing all the agreements announced on 2nd June 2020 - aiming to sign a revised industrial cooperation agreement with funding under the original loan agreement uncertain

- Bridge loan interim financing facility of CHF 34 million provided by the largest shareholder to complete the ongoing reorganization. First drawdown of CHF 4.5 million was received on 11th September 2020

- Financial advisor being appointed to help form the manufacturing joint venture and raise the capital required to fully fund the business plan



YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 15th September, 2020 - On 2nd June 2020, Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, had announced its plans for a strategic Company reorganization along with an industrial partnership agreement with Eneris Group aiming at creating a leading European battery partnership.



The new Leclanché S.A. operating model

In June, Stefan Mueller, Chairman of the Board, had noted "We are embarking on a strategic reorganization while recognizing the challenging current economic conditions due to Covid-19. The Board of Directors of the Company has decided to reorganize Leclanché's operating model as the current Business Units have reached a critical size in terms of personnel, revenue and customer contracts. The Board is of the firm view that the Company has solid fundamentals to deliver profitable growth based on a strong global order book, advances in proprietary high capacity cells and the adoption of a highly profitable build-own-operate model for our Stationary Business Unit."