 

DGAP-Adhoc cyan AG: Frank von Seth becomes new chairman of the board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.09.2020, 08:30  |  119   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: cyan AG / Key word(s): Personnel
cyan AG: Frank von Seth becomes new chairman of the board

15-Sep-2020 / 08:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

cyan AG: Frank von Seth becomes new chairman of the board

Munich, September 15, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of cyan AG today appointed Frank von Seth (50) as the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from January 1, 2021 for a period of 3 years. Frank von Seth has decades of sales and management experience with multinational companies such as AON or Euler Hermes and succeeds Peter Arnoth, who has been CEO for many years and whose contract expires on December 31, 2020 and who did not extend it at his own request. Mr. Arnoth will remain associated with the company in an advisory capacity. The contracts of the Management Board members Markus Cserna (CTO) and Michael Sieghart (CFO) were also extended until the end of 2022. Furthermore, there is a change in the company's Supervisory Board. The long-standing member Volker Rofalski has resigned from office for personal reasons with effect from December 31, 2020. For the vacant position, the Supervisory Board will propose the largest single shareholder of cyan AG, Alexander Schütz, as his successor.

About cyan:

cyan AG (XETR: CYR) is a leading, globally active provider of intelligent IT security solutions and telecom services with more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry. The main business areas of the company are cybersecurity solutions for end customers of mobile and fixed network internet service providers (MNO), virtual mobile network operators (MVNO) as well as banks and insurance companies. cyan's solutions are integrated into the business partner's infrastructure and then offered to their end customers ("B2B2C") under their name ("white-labeled").

Today, the group of companies has more than 50 international customers, through which cyan prod-ucts are sold to approximately 50 million end customers. cyan can offer products along the entire value chain from platform, data optimization to cyber security. In addition, cyan operates its own Research & Development Centre with the aim of identifying trends in the industry at an early stage and developing optimal product solutions. In December 2018, cyan was able to win a global group contract with Orange in an international tendering process. cyan's cooperation partners include the world's leading insurance broker Aon or Magenta Telekom.

 

Further information is available at www.cyansecurity.com.

Investor Contact:

Florian Rukover, Head of IR

cyan AG

florian.rukover@cyansecurity.com

 

Press Contact:

Anita Schneider

Better Orange IR & HV AG

anita.schneider@better-orange.de

15-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: cyan AG
Theatinerstraße 11
80333 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.cyansecurity.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4SV8
WKN: A2E4SV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1131511

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1131511  15-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1131511&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCYAN Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.09.20
cyan: Wechsel auf dem Chefsessel
15.09.20
DGAP-News: Vorstandswechsel bei cyan: Frank von Seth tritt Nachfolge von CEO Peter Arnoth an (deutsch)
15.09.20
DGAP-News: Board change at cyan: Frank von Seth succeeds CEO Peter Arnoth
15.09.20
DGAP-News: Vorstandswechsel bei cyan: Frank von Seth tritt Nachfolge von CEO Peter Arnoth an
15.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG: Frank von Seth wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender (deutsch)
15.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: cyan AG: Frank von Seth wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.07.20
393
IPO Cyan AG - Meinungen erwünscht