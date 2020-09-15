 

DGAP-Adhoc Brenntag AG: Brenntag publishes new forecast for financial year 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Brenntag AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Brenntag AG: Brenntag publishes new forecast for financial year 2020

Essen, 15 September 2020
Brenntag AG: Brenntag publishes new forecast for financial year 2020

The Board of Management of Brenntag AG (ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0) has dealt with the outlook for the current financial year at its meeting today and is now publishing a new forecast for financial year 2020. The original forecast published in the 2019 annual report was suspended in April of this year due to the considerable uncertainty associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on general economic performance, the Group achieved sound earnings growth in the first half of 2020. Brenntag has thus once again demonstrated the resilience of its business model.

Current business performance is in line with the Board of Management's expectations. With operating EBITDA in July and August 2020 slightly above the prior-year figure on a constant currency basis, the Group now expects operating EBITDA for financial year 2020 to be between EUR 1,000 million and EUR 1,040 million (financial year 2019: EUR 1,001.5 million).

The new forecast assumes that there will be no further significant government measures to contain the pandemic and related negative effects on the economy. Furthermore, this forecast does not envisage any special items or significant changes in current exchange rates in the further course of the year. It includes the contributions to earnings from acquisitions.

The measures already taken by Brenntag to protect employees, business processes and business partners continue to be implemented.

The full interim report for the third quarter of 2020 will be published on November 4, 2020 as scheduled.

Forward-looking statements
This communication may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on the current assumptions and forecasts of Brenntag AG's management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, the financial position, the development or the business performance of the company to differ materially from the estimates given here. These factors include the ones described by Brenntag in published reports. These reports are available at www.brenntag.com. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements and adapt them in line with future events or developments.

Contact:
Brenntag AG
Diana Alester, Senior Manager Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 201 6496 1141
E-mail: diana.alester@brenntag.de

Language: English
Company: Brenntag AG
Messeallee 11
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 201 6496 0
Fax: +49 (0) 201 6496 1010
E-mail: ir@brenntag.de
Internet: www.brenntag.com
ISIN: DE000A1DAHH0
WKN: A1DAHH
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Disclaimer

