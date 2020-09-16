Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM raises guidance for fiscal year 2020 due to stronger business dynamics

DGAP-Ad-hoc: OSRAM Licht AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast OSRAM Licht AG: OSRAM raises guidance for fiscal year 2020 due to stronger business dynamics 16-Sep-2020 / 10:55 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 16 September 2020

The Managing Board of OSRAM Licht AG (OSRAM) raised the guidance for the fiscal year 2020 today due to stronger business recovery in summer, in particular in August. OSRAM now expects a comparable revenue decline of approximately -14 percent (previously -15 to -19 percent), an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 8 percent (previously: 3 to 6 percent) and a balanced free cash flow (previously: negative Free Cash Flow in the middle double digit to lower triple digit million range). Especially the business units Opto Semiconductors (OS) and Automotive (AM) were supported by improved business conditions in its core markets in China and the U.S. Furthermore, the consistent implementation of measures taken to moderate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic contributes significantly to stabilize profit and Free Cash Flow.

Contact:Juliana BaronHead of Investor RelationsOSRAM Licht AGInvestor RelationsMarcel-Breuer-Straße 680807 München, DeutschlandTel. +49 89 6213-3030mailto:j.baron@osram.comwww.osram.com

16-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: OSRAM Licht AG Marcel-Breuer-Straße 6 80807 München Germany Phone: +49 89 6213-0 Fax: +49 89 6213-3629 E-mail: ir@osram.com Internet: www.osram-group.com ISIN: DE000LED4000 WKN: LED400 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1132271

End of Announcement DGAP News Service