 

CLIQ Digital again increases its full year 2020 financial guidance

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
CLIQ Digital again increases its full year 2020 financial guidance

16-Sep-2020 / 16:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc release

CLIQ Digital again increases its full year 2020 financial guidance

Düsseldorf, 16 September 2020 - Based on preliminary calculations and the satisfactory current business development, CLIQ Digital AG's Management raises revenue and EBITDA guidance for the full year 2020 to €100m and €13m respectively. Management expects the marketing spend to total around €33m and the Customer Base Value to amount to approximately €34m in FY 2020.

CLIQ has so far experienced a more favourable than expected higher entertainment demand primarily triggered by CLIQ's fundamental shift in media buying, and investments made in streaming content.

The quarterly results for Q3 2020 will be published earlier than anticipated on 29 October 2020.

Contact
CLIQ Digital AG
Sebastian McCoskrie
Head of Investor Relations
Immermannstr. 13
40210 Düsseldorf
Germany

Tel.: +49 151 52043659
E-Mail: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com

Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Immermannstr. 13
40210 Düsseldorf
Germany
E-mail: investor@cliqdigital.com
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3
WKN: A0HHJR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1132591

 
Wertpapier


