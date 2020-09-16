DGAP-Adhoc CLIQ Digital again increases its full year 2020 financial guidance
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast
Ad hoc release
CLIQ has so far experienced a more favourable than expected higher entertainment demand primarily triggered by CLIQ's fundamental shift in media buying, and investments made in streaming content.
The quarterly results for Q3 2020 will be published earlier than anticipated on 29 October 2020.
Contact
CLIQ Digital AG
Sebastian McCoskrie
Head of Investor Relations
Immermannstr. 13
40210 Düsseldorf
Germany
Tel.: +49 151 52043659
E-Mail: s.mccoskrie@cliqdigital.com
16-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

