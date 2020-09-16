Ad hoc release CLIQ Digital again increases its full year 2020 financial guidance Düsseldorf, 16 September 2020 - Based on preliminary calculations and the satisfactory current business development, CLIQ Digital AG's Management raises revenue and EBITDA guidance for the full year 2020 to €100m and €13m respectively. Management expects the marketing spend to total around €33m and the Customer Base Value to amount to approximately €34m in FY 2020.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Cliq Digital AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Forecast CLIQ Digital again increases its full year 2020 financial guidance 16-Sep-2020 / 16:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ has so far experienced a more favourable than expected higher entertainment demand primarily triggered by CLIQ's fundamental shift in media buying, and investments made in streaming content.

The quarterly results for Q3 2020 will be published earlier than anticipated on 29 October 2020.



Company: Cliq Digital AG
ISIN: DE000A0HHJR3

