CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG appoints Dr Bernhard Düttmann for further twelve months as Chairman of the Management Board



16-Sep-2020

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG ("CECONOMY") appointed Dr Bernhard Düttmann as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) for a period of further twelve months. In October 2019, Dr Bernhard Düttmann was appointed CEO of CECONOMY as a member of the Supervisory Board, initially on an interim basis for a period of twelve months. The appointment of Dr Bernhard Düttmann further ensures stability in the important phase of the successfully initiated transformation of the Group. The process for the long-term placement of the CEO position has already been initiated.



Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG