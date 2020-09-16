DGAP-Adhoc CECONOMY AG: Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG appoints Dr Bernhard Düttmann for further twelve months as Chairman of the Management Board
At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of CECONOMY AG ("CECONOMY") appointed Dr Bernhard Düttmann as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) for a period of further twelve months. In October 2019, Dr Bernhard Düttmann was appointed CEO of CECONOMY as a member of the Supervisory Board, initially on an interim basis for a period of twelve months. The appointment of Dr Bernhard Düttmann further ensures stability in the important phase of the successfully initiated transformation of the Group. The process for the long-term placement of the CEO position has already been initiated.
Person making the notification: Stephanie Ritschel, Vice President Investor Relations, CECONOMY AG
CECONOMY AG
