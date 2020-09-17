DGAP-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast elumeo SE: Raising of the forecast for financial year 2020 17-Sep-2020 / 07:52 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

elumeo SE: Raising of the forecast for financial year 2020

Berlin, 17/09/2020

ISIN: DE000A11Q059

WKN A11Q05

Ticker Symbol: ELB

LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74

Stock Exchange: Regulated Market in Frankfurt/Main (Prime Standard)

elumeo SE, a leading European company in the production and sale of gemstone jewelry, has raised its forecast for Segment EBITDA in financial year 2020. The reason for this is the positive performance of the business in the third quarter, which continues to clearly exceed prior expectations.

In its previous forecast, the company had pointed to the extreme volatility of the economic situation as well as risks stemming from considerable supply difficulties that could arise once again and have a considerable negative impact on the further positive development. Based on the development in the third quarter, this is not expected to occur to the same extent. Furthermore, elumeo SE has managed to reduce its operating costs even further.

The management now expects Total Segment EBITDA to be between a mid-6-digit negative figure and break-even. The previous forecast foresaw a total Segment EBITDA slightly better than EUR -2.1 million. The forecasts for revenue and gross profit development remain valid.

About the company:

The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry, mainly produced in India and Thailand. elumeo's goal is to make high-quality gemstone jewelry an affordable luxury for everyone.

Through a variety of electronic distribution channels (such as TV, the Internet, Smart TV and Smartphone App), the listed company offers its customers primarily colour gemstone jewelry at comparatively low prices. The company sells its jewelry predominantly through direct sales. For example, the elumeo Group operates a home shopping television station in Germany as well as web shops in Germany, Italy, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the United States.



Contact:

elumeo SE

Bernd Fischer, Managing Director (CFO)

Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin

Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231

Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650

e-mail: ir@elumeo.com

http://www.elumeo.com

