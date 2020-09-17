 

DGAP-Adhoc elumeo SE: Raising of the forecast for financial year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.09.2020, 07:52  |  113   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: elumeo SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
elumeo SE: Raising of the forecast for financial year 2020

17-Sep-2020 / 07:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 (1) MAR

elumeo SE: Raising of the forecast for financial year 2020

Berlin, 17/09/2020

ISIN: DE000A11Q059
WKN A11Q05
Ticker Symbol: ELB
LEI: 391200KOQF8RGMZ3XK74
Stock Exchange: Regulated Market in Frankfurt/Main (Prime Standard)

elumeo SE, a leading European company in the production and sale of gemstone jewelry, has raised its forecast for Segment EBITDA in financial year 2020. The reason for this is the positive performance of the business in the third quarter, which continues to clearly exceed prior expectations.

In its previous forecast, the company had pointed to the extreme volatility of the economic situation as well as risks stemming from considerable supply difficulties that could arise once again and have a considerable negative impact on the further positive development. Based on the development in the third quarter, this is not expected to occur to the same extent. Furthermore, elumeo SE has managed to reduce its operating costs even further.

The management now expects Total Segment EBITDA to be between a mid-6-digit negative figure and break-even. The previous forecast foresaw a total Segment EBITDA slightly better than EUR -2.1 million. The forecasts for revenue and gross profit development remain valid.

 

About the company:
The elumeo Group, headquartered in Berlin, is the leading European company in the electronic distribution of high-quality gemstone jewelry, mainly produced in India and Thailand. elumeo's goal is to make high-quality gemstone jewelry an affordable luxury for everyone.

Through a variety of electronic distribution channels (such as TV, the Internet, Smart TV and Smartphone App), the listed company offers its customers primarily colour gemstone jewelry at comparatively low prices. The company sells its jewelry predominantly through direct sales. For example, the elumeo Group operates a home shopping television station in Germany as well as web shops in Germany, Italy, the UK, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium and the United States.

Contact:
elumeo SE
Bernd Fischer, Managing Director (CFO)
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, 10999 Berlin
Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-231
Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-650
e-mail: ir@elumeo.com
http://www.elumeo.com

 




Contact:
Bernd Fischer, managing director (CFO).

17-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: elumeo SE
Erkelenzdamm 59/61, Portal 3b
10999 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 69 59 79-0
Fax: +49 30 69 59 79-20
E-mail: info@elumeo.com
Internet: www.elumeo.com
ISIN: DE000A11Q059
WKN: A11Q05
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1132717

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1132717  17-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1132717&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetelumeo Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: elumeo SE: Erhöhung der Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
17.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: elumeo SE: Erhöhung der Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
01.09.20
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE deutsch
01.09.20
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english
30.08.20
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE deutsch
30.08.20
DGAP-DD: elumeo SE english

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.02.20
144
elumeo SE