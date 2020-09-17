Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 2.5 million

Munich, 17 September 2020 - The management board of the general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Company") today resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board of the general partner, to launch a share buyback program using the authorization granted by the Company's annual general meeting on 23 May 2019 ("Share Buyback Program 2020/I"). Within the framework of the Share Buyback Program 2020/I, up to a total of 250,000 shares (corresponding to up to 1.61% of the Company's share capital) may be repurchased from 17 September 2020 to 31 March 2021 at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of a maximum of EUR 2.5 million.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016.

The Company will announce further details separately prior to the commencement of the Share Buyback Program 2020/I.

