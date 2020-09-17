 

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA resolves on share buyback program with a volume of up to EUR 2.5 million

Munich, 17 September 2020 - The management board of the general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) ("Company") today resolved, with the consent of the supervisory board of the general partner, to launch a share buyback program using the authorization granted by the Company's annual general meeting on 23 May 2019 ("Share Buyback Program 2020/I"). Within the framework of the Share Buyback Program 2020/I, up to a total of 250,000 shares (corresponding to up to 1.61% of the Company's share capital) may be repurchased from 17 September 2020 to 31 March 2021 at a total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of a maximum of EUR 2.5 million.

The share buyback will be carried out in accordance with the Safe Harbor Rules defined under Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 16 April 2014, in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission dated 8 March 2016.

The Company will announce further details separately prior to the commencement of the Share Buyback Program 2020/I.

For further information:

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Tel. +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ir@mutares.com
www.mutares.com

Contact Press
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Tel. +49 89 1250 90330
Email: sh@crossalliance.de
www.crossalliance.de

Language: English
Company: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Arnulfstr.19
80335 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0
Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22
E-mail: ir@mutares.de
Internet: www.mutares.de
ISIN: DE000A2NB650
WKN: A2NB65
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
