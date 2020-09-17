 

Further strengthening of organization: SVP Consumptional Business New Member of ALSO Group Management

Further strengthening of organization: SVP Consumptional Business New Member of ALSO Group Management

Emmen, Switzerland, 17. September 2020
MEDIA RELEASE
 

Further strengthening of organization:

SVP Consumptional Business New Member of ALSO Group Management

Remote work as well as cloud-based platforms and business processes will be important building blocks of the 'next normal'. With it comes the shift towards consumption-based as-a-Service concepts, offering new business models and recurrent revenues for resellers. The ALSO Cloud Marketplace has been at the heart of this development, consistently expanding its portfolio with currently over 90 vendors and about 19 million seats.

From IoT to cybersecurity, from streaming and virtualization to artificial intelligence - the future of IT is platform-based. The development of new applications and business models will be one of the top priorities of ALSO. Hence, computer scientist Jan Bogdanovich, currently Senior Vice President Consumptional Business, has been appointed as a member of the Group Management by the ALSO Group.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO of ALSO Holding AG (SIX:ALSN): "During his time as Chief Transformation Officer at ALSO, Jan was a very active driver of the reinvention of our company as a technology provider, first and foremost through the development of the ALSO Cloud Marketplace. His technological expertise and business acumen will make him a valuable member of the Group Management."

While studying Computer Science at the University of Latvia in Riga, he already held a job at a company which was the first IT as-a-Service provider in the Baltics and acquired several industry vendor certifications. He then founded a Research and Development Center for Cloud Platforms to enable digital marketplaces for the channel. After joining ALSO in 2014, he played an integral role in the deployment of the ALSO Cloud Marketplace and developed the Platform as-a-Service concept for ALSO.

