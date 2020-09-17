 

MAN SE: TRATON SE is not seeking the execution of the merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE in 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAN SE / Key word(s): Squeeze Out
MAN SE: TRATON SE is not seeking the execution of the merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE in 2020

17-Sep-2020 / 20:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


TRATON SE is not seeking the execution of the merger squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE in 2020
 
Munich, 17 September 2020 - Today, the Executive Board of TRATON SE has informed the Executive Board of MAN SE that TRATON SE has decided not to execute the squeeze-out of the minority shareholders of MAN SE, announced on 28 February 2020, in 2020. For the time being, MAN SE shall focus on its tasks from the realignment announced on 11 September 2020 and the handling of the impact from the Covid-19 pandemic. The full corporate integration of MAN SE into TRATON SE shall be pursued further in 2021.
 

Contact:
Dr. Martin Gstaltmeyr
General Counsel
T +49 175 579 20 43
martin.gstaltmeyr@man.eu
MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München, Deutschland
www.corporate.man.eu




 

17-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: MAN SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 360 98-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 360 98-572
E-mail: investor.relations@man.eu
Internet: www.corporate.man.eu
ISIN: DE0005937007, DE0005937031
WKN: 593700, 593703
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1133339

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1133339  17-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

Wertpapier


