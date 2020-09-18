 

DGAP-Adhoc Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: 2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Dexus (ASX: DXS)

ASX release

18 September 2020

2020 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Dexus today confirmed details relating to its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The 2020 AGM will be held virtually on Friday 23 October 2020, commencing at 2.00pm. Registration will commence at 1.30pm via the AGM link available at www.dexus.com/AGM

The Notice of Annual General Meeting, letters to Security holders, a sample Proxy and Questions Form and the Virtual Online Meeting Guide are attached and will be provided to Dexus Security holders today.

Dexus will also provide a hard copy of the 2020 Annual Report to those investors who have requested it.

The Announcement is available to download at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announ ...

Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited

For further information please contact:

Investors
Jessica Johns
Senor Manager, Investor Relations
+61 2 9017 1368
+61 427 706 994
jessica.johns@dexus.com 		Media
Louise Murray
Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
+61 2 9017 1446
+61 403 260 754
louise.murray@dexus.com
 

 

About Dexus

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.0 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships is central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia and directly own $16.5 billion of properties, with a further $15.5 billion of properties managed on behalf of third-party clients. The group's $10.6 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.8 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by 29,000 investors from 21 countries. With over 35 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com

Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS) Level 25, 264 George Street, Sydney NSW 2000

