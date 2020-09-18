 

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Half-year results 2020 - Good overall resilience to COVID-19 crisis

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Half-year results 2020 - Good overall resilience to COVID-19 crisis

Press release

Fribourg, 18 September 2020

AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Half-year results 2020 - Good overall resilience to COVID-19 crisis

In the first half-year 2020, AEVIS VICTORIA SA (AEVIS) achieved revenues of CHF 346.6 million, 1.5% below the previous year on an adjusted basis (1H2019: CHF 351.8m). Progress in the year 2020, which for the hospitality segment had begun under the best possible prospects with the integration of the Seiler Hotels in Zermatt, the InterContinental in Davos and the reopening of the Eden au Lac in Zurich under the brand «La Réserve», was suddenly interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The hospital segment, which had also benefited from a promising start to the year, saw its activities severely disrupted by the federal ban on elective surgery, despite active participation in the cantonal schemes of the various cantons in which Swiss Medical Network is present. However, the management of each entity reacted quickly and implemented various operational optimisation and cost cutting measures, with a view to preserving liquidity, which resulted in a positive cash flow in both key segments and an increase in the cash flow from operating activities at the Group level by 76% to CHF 12.6 million (1H2019: CHF 7.1m). After repayment of the CHF 55.0 million bond at maturity in June 2020, short and medium-term liquidity is secured with cash and available credit lines in the amount of CHF 65.5 million at the end of the reporting period. Overall, in view of the exceptional circumstances, all the participations of the Group performed honourably well, with an EBITDAR margin of 12.7%, corresponding to an EBITDAR of CHF 38.3 million (1H2019: CHF 47.9m). Due to the debt reduction, the Group's financial expenses strongly decreased to CHF 7.9 million (1H2019: CHF 12.3m). The covenants did not have to be renegotiated and were all respected as at 30 June 2020.

18.09.20
DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Halbjahresergebnisse 2020 - Insgesamt gute Widerstandsfähigkeit gegen COVID-19-Krise (deutsch)
18.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Halbjahresergebnisse 2020 - Insgesamt gute Widerstandsfähigkeit gegen COVID-19-Krise
01.09.20
DGAP-News: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Übernahme des Medizinischen Zentrums Biel - Swiss Medical Network verstärkt sein Netzwerk im Jurabogen (deutsch)
01.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Übernahme des Medizinischen Zentrums Biel - Swiss Medical Network verstärkt sein Netzwerk im Jurabogen
01.09.20
EQS-Adhoc: AEVIS VICTORIA SA: Acquisition of Centre Médical Bienne - Swiss Medical Network strengthens its network in the Jurassic Arc region

09.04.20
1
Aevis Victoria SA