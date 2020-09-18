DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Personnel KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: Change of KHD's Chairman of the Management Board 18-Sep-2020 / 09:36 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, Germany, September 18, 2020 - Today the Supervisory Board of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, informed KHD's Management Board that Mr. Yizhen Zhu will resign from his office as CEO and member of the Management Board for personal reasons with effect as of September 30, 2020. The Supervisory Board and Management Board express their special thanks to Yizhen Zhu, who has steered KHD through challenging times, lead the successful reorganization and laid the foundation of KHD Group's future success.

By resolution passed by the Supervisory Board today, Mr. Jianlong Shen was appointed as Chairman of the Management Board (CEO) from October 1, 2020, until September 30, 2023.

Additional Information:

ISIN: DE0006578008

Securities identification number (WKN): 657800

Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Colonia-Allee 3

51067 Cologne, Germany

Contact:

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Jürgen Luckas

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +49 (0)221 - 6504-1107

E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com

Website: www.khd.com

