 

DGAP-Adhoc Eckert & Ziegler to Run Tumor Radiation Business Through TCL Healthcare Equipment

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
Eckert & Ziegler to Run Tumor Radiation Business Through TCL Healthcare Equipment

18-Sep-2020 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 18 September 2020. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (EZAG) plans to run its business with tumor radiation equipment together with TCL Healthcare Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (TCL). The two companies today signed a binding letter of intent under which EZAG will transfer its division with the so-called afterloaders (HDR brachytherapy) to a separate company in which TCL will acquire 51% of the shares. Sales revenues with HDR brachytherapy products amounted to approximately EUR 11 million in fiscal year 2019. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.

Your contact:
Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin
Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

'TCL is the right partner for the business with tumor radiation equipment', said Dr. Harald Hasselmann, member of the Executive Board of Eckert & Ziegler AG. 'TCL shares both our strategy and our values and is therefore the best choice to drive the growth of the HDR business worldwide'. With TCL we already run a joint venture for the Chinese market since 2019. This cooperation is now being expanded to strengthen our worldwide commercialization of HDR devices. The production shall remain in Germany.

TCL Healthcare Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shanghai, is an innovative supplier of diagnostic imaging equipment focusing to provide comprehensive healthcare products and solutions to the healthcare providers.

About Eckert & Ziegler.
Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG with more than 800 employees, is one of the world's largest providers of isotope-related components for radiation therapy and nuclear medicine. Eckert & Ziegler shares (ISIN DE0005659700) are listed in the TecDAX index of Deutsche Börse.

About TCL Healthcare Equipment
TCL Healthcare Equipment (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (上海惠影医疗科技有限公司) is one of the innovative suppliers of medical imaging diagnostic products with the vision to provide affordable healthcare for everyone. www.tcl-healthcare.com

18-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG
Robert-Rössle-Str.10
13125 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 30 941084-138
Fax: +49 30 941084-112
E-mail: karolin.riehle@ezag.de
Internet: www.ezag.de
ISIN: DE0005659700
WKN: 565970
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1133429

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1133429  18-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

