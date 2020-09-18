 

DGAP-Adhoc TAKKT AG announces generation change and adjustments in the Management Board

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.09.2020, 16:20  |  107   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): Personnel
TAKKT AG announces generation change and adjustments in the Management Board

18-Sep-2020 / 16:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TAKKT AG announces generation change and adjustments in the Management Board

Felix Zimmermann, CEO of TAKKT AG ("Takkt"), today informed the company's Supervisory Board that he will not extend his contract, which runs until 30 April 2023. The Supervisory Board of Takkt will work together with Felix Zimmermann on a succession arrangement. This includes an adjustment of the board structure to accelerate the transformation. The aim is to find a succession solution in the course of 2021, until then Zimmermann will remain CEO of Takkt.

Heiko Hegwein, member of the Takkt management board, has decided to leave the company for personal reasons and by mutual agreement as of September 30, 2020. Until further notice, Felix Zimmermann will take over Heiko Hegwein's tasks in the transformation of the Omnichannel Commerce segment.


Contact:
Michael Loch
VP Group Treasury & Investor Relations
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
+49 711 3465 8222

18-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TAKKT AG
Presselstr. 12
70191 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711 3465 80
Fax: +49 (0)711 3465 8104
E-mail: investor@takkt.de
Internet: www.takkt.de
ISIN: DE0007446007
WKN: 744600
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1133819

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1133819  18-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1133819&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTAKKT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.09.20
BERENBERG belässt Takkt auf 'Buy'
21.09.20
Takkt: Kaufvotum trotz der Veränderungen
18.09.20
Takkt: Veränderungen im Vorstand
18.09.20
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG kündigt Generationswechsel und Veränderungen im Vorstand an (deutsch)
18.09.20
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG kündigt Generationswechsel und Veränderungen im Vorstand an
18.09.20
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG announces generation change and adjustments in the Management Board
18.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: TAKKT AG kündigt Generationswechsel und Veränderungen im Vorstand an (deutsch)
18.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: TAKKT AG kündigt Generationswechsel und Veränderungen im Vorstand an

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.07.20
548
Takkt