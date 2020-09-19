DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

United Internet AG: Substantial price increase from July 2020 onwards for the use of Telefónica's network capacity by 1&1 Drillisch. EBITDA forecast 2020 reduced to approx. EUR 1.180 billion



19-Sep-2020

Montabaur, 19 September 2020. The first five-year prolongation phase of the existing MBA MVNO agreement between Drillisch Online GmbH (a 1&1 Drillisch AG company and indirect subsidiary of United Internet) and Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG (″Telefónica") started on 1 July 2020. The MBA MVNO agreement serves to implement the commitments of Telefónica under the merger clearance decision of the EU Commission regarding the merger with E-Plus. The parties are negotiating parallel to the for some time ongoing negotiations to conclude a national roaming agreement also the prices under the MBA MVNO as from July 2020. Despite the ongoing negotiations, yesterday, Telefónica has sent 1&1 Drillisch MBA MVNO-invoices for the advance service prices for July and August 2020 with the advance service prices that Telefónica considers to be applicable without making this subject to agreement in the negotiations.

Whereas, so far, the voice prices per minute and data prices per GByte were reduced steadily in the last five years based on the MBA MVNO Agreement, Telefónica now assumes consistently high voice prices per minute and data prices per GByte from July 2020 and for the following years. They shall be equivalent to the average prices in the period between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020 and no longer be reduced in the future. Furthermore, certain, so far free of charge capacities for voice and SMS shall no longer exist. This, compared to the previous months, resulting price increase as from July 2020 and the future discontinuation of the annual price degression will result in annually substantially increasing additional costs, in particular due to the expected significant annual data growth.