 

DGAP-Adhoc United Internet AG: Substantial price increase from July 2020 onwards for the use of Telefónica's network capacity by 1&1 Drillisch. EBITDA forecast 2020 reduced to approx. EUR 1.180 billion

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.09.2020, 03:31  |  110   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
United Internet AG: Substantial price increase from July 2020 onwards for the use of Telefónica's network capacity by 1&1 Drillisch. EBITDA forecast 2020 reduced to approx. EUR 1.180 billion

19-Sep-2020 / 03:31 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Montabaur, 19 September 2020. The first five-year prolongation phase of the existing MBA MVNO agreement between Drillisch Online GmbH (a 1&1 Drillisch AG company and indirect subsidiary of United Internet) and Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG (″Telefónica") started on 1 July 2020. The MBA MVNO agreement serves to implement the commitments of Telefónica under the merger clearance decision of the EU Commission regarding the merger with E-Plus. The parties are negotiating parallel to the for some time ongoing negotiations to conclude a national roaming agreement also the prices under the MBA MVNO as from July 2020. Despite the ongoing negotiations, yesterday, Telefónica has sent 1&1 Drillisch MBA MVNO-invoices for the advance service prices for July and August 2020 with the advance service prices that Telefónica considers to be applicable without making this subject to agreement in the negotiations.

Whereas, so far, the voice prices per minute and data prices per GByte were reduced steadily in the last five years based on the MBA MVNO Agreement, Telefónica now assumes consistently high voice prices per minute and data prices per GByte from July 2020 and for the following years. They shall be equivalent to the average prices in the period between 1 July 2019 and 30 June 2020 and no longer be reduced in the future. Furthermore, certain, so far free of charge capacities for voice and SMS shall no longer exist. This, compared to the previous months, resulting price increase as from July 2020 and the future discontinuation of the annual price degression will result in annually substantially increasing additional costs, in particular due to the expected significant annual data growth.

Seite 1 von 4
United Internet Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:06 Uhr
DGAP-Stimmrechte: United Internet AG (deutsch)
26.09.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 39/20
24.09.20
ROUNDUP: O2 startet Aufholjagd beim 5G-Ausbau
24.09.20
O2 startet im Oktober 5G-Netz in fünf deutschen Großstädten
23.09.20
Marktstratege Andreas Lipkow: Zeit der Corona-Profiteure vorbei? Diese Aktien sind jetzt spannend
23.09.20
WDH/UNITED INTERNET IM FOKUS: Probleme bei 1&1 - Preisschock für die Aktie
23.09.20
UNITED INTERNET IM FOKUS: Probleme bei 1&1 Drillisch - Preisschock für die Aktie
22.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax stabilisiert nach Ausverkauf
22.09.20
Streit um Mobilfunk-Markt: Netzagentur wird zum Schiedsrichter
22.09.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 22.09.2020 - 15.15 Uhr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.09.20
12.322
United Internet - Eine Internetperle mit großer Zukunft ?
29.11.19
2
Tele Columbus kämpft weiter mit Umsatzschwund - Aktie gefragt
25.10.19
2
Rocket Internet steigt bei Tele Columbus ein - Aufstockung geplant