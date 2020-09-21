GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke suspends his Supervisory Board mandate

GRENKE AG commissions independent audit of franchise acquisitions and examines possible integration of the franchise model into the Group - Wolfgang Grenke suspends his Supervisory Board mandate and offers GRENKE AG to acquire CTP's franchise shareholdings

Baden-Baden, September 21, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, announces the next steps:

1. An independent auditing company will be commissioned to examine the market conformity of the franchise acquisitions of the previous years and their advantageousness for GRENKE AG.

2. GRENKE is reviewing an integration of the franchise model into the Group. Wolfgang Grenke offers GRENKE AG to acquire the shareholdings in the franchise companies held by CTP.

3. Wolfgang Grenke, company founder and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will suspend his Supervisory Board mandate for the time being.

4. The Grenke family commits to its shareholding of 40.84 percent in the long-term.



Independent audit of franchise acquisitions



The acquisitions of the franchise companies in the previous years will be analyzed and evaluated by an independent auditor. This concerns in particular the market conformity of the valuations, the advantageousness for GRENKE AG and the validation of the purchase agreements concluded including the parties involved. The Supervisory Board has decided to obtain a corresponding audit and will soon commission an independent auditing company for this purpose.

Moreover, as already announced, the auditing firm KPMG will conduct a special audit. The objective is to prove the substance of the business and to definitively rebut the accusations.

Possible integration of the franchise model into the Group



Up to now, the expansion of the GRENKE Group into new markets has been carried out via franchise companies in which the managing directors of the franchise companies hold a substantial minority interest. The controlling interest has so far been held by various financial investors, including CTP Handels- und Beteiligungs GmbH (CTP). After typically four to six years, GRENKE acquires the franchise companies.