 

DGAP-Adhoc GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke suspends his Supervisory Board mandate

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.09.2020, 09:17  |  142   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel
GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke suspends his Supervisory Board mandate

21-Sep-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


GRENKE AG commissions independent audit of franchise acquisitions and examines possible integration of the franchise model into the Group - Wolfgang Grenke suspends his Supervisory Board mandate and offers GRENKE AG to acquire CTP's franchise shareholdings

Baden-Baden, September 21, 2020: GRENKE AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, announces the next steps:

1. An independent auditing company will be commissioned to examine the market conformity of the franchise acquisitions of the previous years and their advantageousness for GRENKE AG.

2. GRENKE is reviewing an integration of the franchise model into the Group. Wolfgang Grenke offers GRENKE AG to acquire the shareholdings in the franchise companies held by CTP.

3. Wolfgang Grenke, company founder and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will suspend his Supervisory Board mandate for the time being.

4. The Grenke family commits to its shareholding of 40.84 percent in the long-term.


Independent audit of franchise acquisitions

The acquisitions of the franchise companies in the previous years will be analyzed and evaluated by an independent auditor. This concerns in particular the market conformity of the valuations, the advantageousness for GRENKE AG and the validation of the purchase agreements concluded including the parties involved. The Supervisory Board has decided to obtain a corresponding audit and will soon commission an independent auditing company for this purpose.

Moreover, as already announced, the auditing firm KPMG will conduct a special audit. The objective is to prove the substance of the business and to definitively rebut the accusations.

Possible integration of the franchise model into the Group

Up to now, the expansion of the GRENKE Group into new markets has been carried out via franchise companies in which the managing directors of the franchise companies hold a substantial minority interest. The controlling interest has so far been held by various financial investors, including CTP Handels- und Beteiligungs GmbH (CTP). After typically four to six years, GRENKE acquires the franchise companies.

Seite 1 von 3
GRENKE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Grenke Leasing - technisches Kursziel: ca. 61,40 Euro

Diskussion: KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Grenke auf 'Reduce'
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:33 Uhr
Grenke: Börse zeigt sich von BaFin-News wenig beeindruckt
10:58 Uhr
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG sichert Bafin umfassende Kooperation bei Sonderprüfung zu (deutsch)
10:58 Uhr
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG assures Bafin comprehensive cooperation in special audit
10:58 Uhr
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE AG sichert Bafin umfassende Kooperation bei Sonderprüfung zu
05:50 Uhr
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Beim Dax ist die Lage ernst - Aber nicht hoffnungslos
26.09.20
Grenke-Aktie oder Nikola-Aktie – welche Skandal-Aktie ich heute eher kaufen würde
25.09.20
WOCHENAUSBLICK: Beim Dax ist die Lage ernst - Aber nicht hoffnungslos
25.09.20
Grenke Aktionär Jupiter: Beteiligung binnen weniger Tage mehr als halbiert
25.09.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: GRENKE AG (deutsch)
24.09.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 24.09.2020 - 15.15 Uhr

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:41 Uhr
1.742
Grenke Leasing - technisches Kursziel: ca. 61,40 Euro
25.09.20
102
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Grenke auf 'Reduce'
17.09.20
2
Aktie erholt sich: Unternehmensgründer Grenke meldet sich doch noch: Franchisesystem „wesentlicher E
16.09.20
4
Wirecard 2.0?: Wirecard-Shortseller wirft MDax-Konzern Grenke Bilanzfälschung, Geldwäsche und Betrug
02.10.19
2
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wachstum im dritten Quartal 2019 mit gesteigerter Profitabilität fortgesetzt (