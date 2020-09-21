DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Corporación Económica Delta, S.A.: Invitation 21-Sep-2020 / 11:40 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Barcelona, Spain. Sociedad Anónima Damm ("DAMM", the "Company") announced on 14 September 2020 the invitation by its wholly owned subsidiary Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. (the "Offeror") to the holders ("Bondholders") of its outstanding €200,000,000 1.00 per cent. Secured Guaranteed Exchangeable Bonds due 2023 guaranteed by the Company, exchangeable into existing ordinary shares of Ebro Foods, S.A. (XS1492150260) (the "Bonds"), to offer to sell any and all of their Bonds to the Offeror for cash at the Purchase Price (as defined below) (the "Invitation"). The Company hereby announces the final results of the Invitation.

The Invitation was launched for an overall amount of €200,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Bonds. The purchase price that the Offeror will pay for the Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase was fixed at €100,000 per €100,000 in principal amount of such Bonds (including all rights to accrued interest thereon) (the "Purchase Price"). No payment (other than as part of the Purchase Price) will be made in respect of the accrued but unpaid interest on the Bonds accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation.

The Invitation expired at 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 18 September 2020 (the "Expiration Deadline"). As at the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror had received from Bondholders valid indications to tender their Bonds at the Purchase Price for Bonds representing an aggregate principal amount of €21,100,000, which represents 10.55% of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds currently outstanding. The Offeror confirms that it will accept for purchase all Bonds validly tendered pursuant to the Invitation.