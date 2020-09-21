 

DGAP-Adhoc Corporación Económica Delta, S.A.: Invitation

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.09.2020, 11:40  |  108   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Corporación Económica Delta, S.A.: Invitation

21-Sep-2020 / 11:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

21 September 2020

Barcelona, Spain. Sociedad Anónima Damm ("DAMM", the "Company") announced on 14 September 2020 the invitation by its wholly owned subsidiary Corporación Económica Delta, S.A. (the "Offeror") to the holders ("Bondholders") of its outstanding €200,000,000 1.00 per cent. Secured Guaranteed Exchangeable Bonds due 2023 guaranteed by the Company, exchangeable into existing ordinary shares of Ebro Foods, S.A. (XS1492150260) (the "Bonds"), to offer to sell any and all of their Bonds to the Offeror for cash at the Purchase Price (as defined below) (the "Invitation"). The Company hereby announces the final results of the Invitation.

The Invitation was launched for an overall amount of €200,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Bonds. The purchase price that the Offeror will pay for the Bonds validly tendered and accepted for purchase was fixed at €100,000 per €100,000 in principal amount of such Bonds (including all rights to accrued interest thereon) (the "Purchase Price"). No payment (other than as part of the Purchase Price) will be made in respect of the accrued but unpaid interest on the Bonds accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation.

The Invitation expired at 5.00 p.m. (CET) on 18 September 2020 (the "Expiration Deadline"). As at the Expiration Deadline, the Offeror had received from Bondholders valid indications to tender their Bonds at the Purchase Price for Bonds representing an aggregate principal amount of €21,100,000, which represents 10.55% of the aggregate principal amount of the Bonds currently outstanding. The Offeror confirms that it will accept for purchase all Bonds validly tendered pursuant to the Invitation.

Seite 1 von 5
Corporacion Economica Delta Hybridanleihe 1,00 % bis 12/23 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Corporación Económica Delta, S.A.: Invitation

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:09 Uhr
22
Bonds Yield und Price veränderungen .Was bedeutet das
23.09.20
13
Photon Energy 7,75% Bond 2017-2022
22.09.20
9
Ablauf Convisum Treuhand AG Anleihe Wiener Börse, gibt es Geld??
22.09.20
206
WOEHRL - Die nächste MittelstandsAnleihen-Abzocke ?
12.09.20
323
Prokon-Anleihe A2AASM