 

EANS-Adhoc ams AG / ams and OSRAM conclude Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
22.09.2020, 21:05  |  139   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation
(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.
The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers
22.09.2020

Premstaetten -

* Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement ("DPLTA") enables ams to
implement strategy to create a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics
* Under the terms of the DPLTA, cash compensation amounts to EUR 44.65 per share
and annual recurring compensation to a net amount of EUR 2.24 per share (net
after current corporation tax and solidarity surcharge rates), respectively
* DPLTA requires consent of 75% of votes present at the extraordinary general
meeting of OSRAM to be held on 3 November 2020
* ams currently holds approx. 71% of the shares outstanding in OSRAM and is
confident to secure approval


Premstaetten, Austria (22 September 2020) -- ams AG (SIX: AMS), a leading
worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that today
ams Offer GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ams, concluded as the controlling
company a DPLTA pursuant to sections 291 et seqq. of the German Stock
Corporation Act ("AktG") with OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") as the controlled
company. ams currently holds a direct shareholding of approx. 71% in OSRAM.

"We are very pleased to conclude the DPLTA with OSRAM," said Alexander Everke,
CEO of ams. "Implementing the DPLTA will enable the swift and successful
integration of ams and OSRAM into a combined company that offers profitable
growth for the long term. This important step makes us confident to deliver on
our strategy to create a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics,
grounded in our European heritage."

The DPLTA still requires the approval by a majority of at least 75% of the votes
present at the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of OSRAM, which is expected
to be held virtually on 3 November 2020, as well as subsequent registration by
the relevant court. Supported by its direct shareholding, ams is confident to
secure the approval at the EGM.

As part of the DPLTA, ams is offering to acquire the shares of the outside OSRAM
shareholders in return for a cash compensation of EUR 44.65 per share, pursuant
to section 305 AktG. The DPLTA also contains an annual recurring compensation
payment for the outside OSRAM shareholders in the net amount of EUR 2.24 per
share (net after current corporation tax and solidarity surcharge rates). It is
the net amount of EUR 2.24 per share that will be paid out to the OSRAM
shareholders subject to personal tax.

The cash compensation and recurring compensation reflect the corresponding
valuation derived through the IDW-S1 analysis performed by
PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft ("PwC") as jointly
appointed independent valuation expert which has subsequently been confirmed by
the court-appointed auditor, Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG,
Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft ("Ebner Stolz").

The DPLTA, the joint report of the Management Boards of ams Offer GmbH and
OSRAM, including the expert opinion of PwC, and the audit report of the court-
appointed auditor, Ebner Stolz, will be made available on both company websites
upon publication of the invitation to the EGM of OSRAM.




Further inquiry note:
Moritz M. Gmeiner
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel: +43 3136 500-0
Fax: +43 3136 500-931211
Email: investor@ams.com

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: ams AG
Tobelbader Strasse 30
A-8141 Premstaetten
phone: +43 3136 500-0
FAX: +43 3136 500-931211
mail: investor@ams.com
WWW: www.ams.com
ISIN: AT0000A18XM4
indexes:
stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106148/4714189
OTS: ams AG
ams Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: ams AG (Austria Microsystems)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europäische Unternehmen: Rezession mit historischem Ausmaß wird erwartet
Kommentar zum Verzicht von Dieter Zetsche auf das Amt als Daimler-Aufsichtsrat:
Hennessy X.O. präsentiert ein Meisterwerk zum 150. Geburtstag von Frank Gehry
EANS-News: Lenzing AG / New Nonwoven Development Center at Hof University goes on line in cooperation with ...
upGrad appoints Saranjit Sangar as CEO - UK, Europe, and Middle East
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
"Wir helfen Einkäufern, die beste Entscheidung zu treffen" / B2B-Plattform "Wer ...
Betriebliche Gesundheitsförderung: Bis zu 600 Euro jährlich steuerfrei vom Chef (FOTO)
Infosys and Roland-Garros Empower Players, Fans and Media with New Digital Innovations on Court and ...
AUTODOC investe milioni nel nuovo magazzino di Stettino / Il rivenditore online di ricambi per auto ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
PwC Krankenhaus-Vergleich 2020: Die finanzielle Kluft zwischen öffentlichen und privaten Kliniken wächst weiter
BearingPoint - Studie Versicherungen 2030 - Konnektivität: Das Ende der Versicherungen, wie wir sie kennen? (FOTO)
Topdiesel 2,0 TDI mit 147 kW (200 PS) jetzt für SKODA KODIAQ und SUPERB erhältlich (FOTO)
EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: KELAG-Kärntner Elektrizitäts-Aktiengesellschaft / Halbjahresfinanzbericht ...
Deutsches Know-how für E-Mobilitätsboom: BENTELER auf Bosch-Stand bei "Auto Beijing"
Europäische Unternehmen: Rezession mit historischem Ausmaß wird erwartet
Zusammenschluss von Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH und Chr. Hansen A/S auf einem stark wachsenden ...
UmweltBank entwickelt nachhaltiges Stadtquartier am Nordwestring in Nürnberg / Joint Venture ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Barclaycard erfindet die Kreditkarte neu und will damit zur Nummer 1 im Portemonnaie werden (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Sensationelle Entwicklung im VW Abgasskandal: Volkswagen AG lässt vor dem Landgericht Kiel die Einrede der Verjährung fallen! / ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Placement and board changes - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Neu: Abarth 595 Scorpioneoro und Abarth 595 Monster Energy Yamaha, die zwei Seelen der Marke Abarth ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Westfalen-Blatt: Oetker: "Wir haben seit 2014 keine Geschäftsbeziehung mehr zu der Firma Wilke«

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
ams: Osram fließt in das Modell ein
24.09.20
Geldvermögen steigt: Kursrutsch nutzen – Allianz AG, AMS AG, Silver Viper Minerals, Pan American Silver, Osram Licht AG
23.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Anleger fassen wieder etwas Zuversicht
23.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Erholung wieder dahin
23.09.20
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.09.2020 - 15.15 Uhr
23.09.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax setzt Erholung dank robuster Industriedaten fort
23.09.20
Aktien Europa: Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch
23.09.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Robuste Industriedaten stützen Erholungsrally des Dax
23.09.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Hohe Ausgleichszahlung von AMS lässt Osram-Anleger jubeln
23.09.20
ROUNDUP: Continental und Osram lösen Gemeinschaftsfirma für Autolicht auf

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
962
ams AG (Austria Microsystems)