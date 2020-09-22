--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Mergers - Acquisitions - Takeovers22.09.2020Premstaetten -* Domination and Profit and Loss Transfer Agreement ("DPLTA") enables ams toimplement strategy to create a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics* Under the terms of the DPLTA, cash compensation amounts to EUR 44.65 per shareand annual recurring compensation to a net amount of EUR 2.24 per share (netafter current corporation tax and solidarity surcharge rates), respectively* DPLTA requires consent of 75% of votes present at the extraordinary generalmeeting of OSRAM to be held on 3 November 2020* ams currently holds approx. 71% of the shares outstanding in OSRAM and isconfident to secure approvalPremstaetten, Austria (22 September 2020) -- ams AG (SIX: AMS), a leadingworldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that todayams Offer GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ams, concluded as the controllingcompany a DPLTA pursuant to sections 291 et seqq. of the German StockCorporation Act ("AktG") with OSRAM Licht AG ("OSRAM") as the controlledcompany. ams currently holds a direct shareholding of approx. 71% in OSRAM."We are very pleased to conclude the DPLTA with OSRAM," said Alexander Everke,CEO of ams. "Implementing the DPLTA will enable the swift and successfulintegration of ams and OSRAM into a combined company that offers profitablegrowth for the long term. This important step makes us confident to deliver onour strategy to create a global leader in sensor solutions and photonics,grounded in our European heritage."The DPLTA still requires the approval by a majority of at least 75% of the votespresent at the extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of OSRAM, which is expectedto be held virtually on 3 November 2020, as well as subsequent registration bythe relevant court. Supported by its direct shareholding, ams is confident tosecure the approval at the EGM.As part of the DPLTA, ams is offering to acquire the shares of the outside OSRAMshareholders in return for a cash compensation of EUR 44.65 per share, pursuantto section 305 AktG. The DPLTA also contains an annual recurring compensationpayment for the outside OSRAM shareholders in the net amount of EUR 2.24 pershare (net after current corporation tax and solidarity surcharge rates). It isthe net amount of EUR 2.24 per share that will be paid out to the OSRAMshareholders subject to personal tax.The cash compensation and recurring compensation reflect the correspondingvaluation derived through the IDW-S1 analysis performed byPricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft ("PwC") as jointlyappointed independent valuation expert which has subsequently been confirmed bythe court-appointed auditor, Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG,Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft ("Ebner Stolz").The DPLTA, the joint report of the Management Boards of ams Offer GmbH andOSRAM, including the expert opinion of PwC, and the audit report of the court-appointed auditor, Ebner Stolz, will be made available on both company websitesupon publication of the invitation to the EGM of OSRAM.Further inquiry note:Moritz M. GmeinerVice President Investor RelationsTel: +43 3136 500-0Fax: +43 3136 500-931211Email: investor@ams.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: ams AGTobelbader Strasse 30A-8141 Premstaettenphone: +43 3136 500-0FAX: +43 3136 500-931211mail: investor@ams.comWWW: www.ams.comISIN: AT0000A18XM4indexes:stockmarkets: SIX Swiss Exchangelanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/106148/4714189OTS: ams AG