 

DGAP-Adhoc SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES TO START DISCUSSIONS OF A POSSIBLE EARLIER CONVERSION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.09.2020, 08:47  |  104   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Financing
SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES TO START DISCUSSIONS OF A POSSIBLE EARLIER CONVERSION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.

23-Sep-2020 / 08:47 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES TO START DISCUSSIONS OF A POSSIBLE EARLIER CONVERSION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.

Venlo, 23 September 2020. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. ("Shop Apotheke") is entering into discussions with holders (the "Bondholders") of its EUR 135 million 4.5% convertible bonds due 2023 (ISIN: DE000A19Y072) (the "Bonds") pursuant to which such Bondholders will be incentivized to agree to exercise their Conversion Rights (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds) to convert their Bonds into ordinary shares of the Company.

Should, upon conversion, only 15% or less of the Bonds remain outstanding Shop Apotheke may fully redeem the Bonds at par value (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds). Berenberg is acting as advisor to Shop Apotheke.
 

DISCLAIMER.

This announcement is released by SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the discussions with investors (as described above). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Stefan Feltens, CEO, for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. is solely responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Seite 1 von 6
Shop Apotheke Europe Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Shop Apotheke Europe - Entscheidung der EU über Bonus bei rezeptpflichtigen Produkten
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
DAX, Nasdaq, Tesla, Amazon, Covestro, Bayer, Shop Apotheke, HelloFresh - Marktüberblick
23.09.20
ROUNDUP: Shop Apotheke will Wandelanleihe vorzeitig in eigene Aktien tauschen
23.09.20
Shop Apotheke Europe: Verhandlungen um die Wandelanleihe
23.09.20
BERENBERG belässt Shop Apotheke Europe NV auf 'Buy'
23.09.20
Shop Apotheke will 2023er-Wandelanleihe vorzeitig in eigene Aktien tauschen
23.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. KÜNDIGT AN, GESPRÄCHE ÜBER EINE MÖGLICHE FRÜHERE UMWANDLUNG IHRER EUR 135 MIO. 4,5% WANDELANLEIHEN MIT FÄLLIGKEIT 2023 AUFZUNEHMEN. (deutsch)
23.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. KÜNDIGT AN, GESPRÄCHE ÜBER EINE MÖGLICHE FRÜHERE UMWANDLUNG IHRER EUR 135 MIO. 4,5% WANDELANLEIHEN MIT FÄLLIGKEIT 2023 AUFZUNEHMEN.
22.09.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax schwingt sich nach Kursrutsch wieder etwas nach oben
22.09.20
WDH/AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Corona-Gewinner wegen neuer Virusangst wieder favorisiert
22.09.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Corona-Gewinner wegen neuer Virusangst wieder favorisiert

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:01 Uhr
549
Shop Apotheke Europe - Entscheidung der EU über Bonus bei rezeptpflichtigen Produkten