NOT FOR DIRECT OR INDIRECT PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA AND JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES OF THE SECURITIES WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. / Key word(s): Bond/Financing SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES TO START DISCUSSIONS OF A POSSIBLE EARLIER CONVERSION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023. 23-Sep-2020 / 08:47 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES TO START DISCUSSIONS OF A POSSIBLE EARLIER CONVERSION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2023.

Venlo, 23 September 2020. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. ("Shop Apotheke") is entering into discussions with holders (the "Bondholders") of its EUR 135 million 4.5% convertible bonds due 2023 (ISIN: DE000A19Y072) (the "Bonds") pursuant to which such Bondholders will be incentivized to agree to exercise their Conversion Rights (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds) to convert their Bonds into ordinary shares of the Company.

Should, upon conversion, only 15% or less of the Bonds remain outstanding Shop Apotheke may fully redeem the Bonds at par value (as defined in the terms and conditions of the Bonds). Berenberg is acting as advisor to Shop Apotheke.



DISCLAIMER.

This announcement is released by SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 ("MAR"), encompassing information relating to the discussions with investors (as described above). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Stefan Feltens, CEO, for SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. is solely responsible for the contents of this announcement.