 

DGAP-Adhoc HENSOLDT AG: Final offer price for shares in HENSOLDT AG set at EUR 12.00 per share

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.09.2020, 21:49  |  123   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): IPO
HENSOLDT AG: Final offer price for shares in HENSOLDT AG set at EUR 12.00 per share

23-Sep-2020 / 21:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Taufkirchen, September 23, 2020 - The final offer price for the shares of HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") has been set at EUR 12.00 per share by HENSOLDT and its current owner Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l. ("Selling Shareholder"), a company indirectly owned by funds advised by KKR, in consultation with the underwriting banks.

In total, 38,333,333 ordinary bearer shares (Inhaberaktien) with no par value (Stückaktien) are being placed with investors. The placement comprises 25,000,000 shares to be newly issued by HENSOLDT by way of a capital increase and 13,333,333 existing shares from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder, the latter consisting of 8,333,333 secondary base shares and 5,000,000 over-allotment shares in connection with the greenshoe option.

Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the total offer volume amounts to circa EUR 460 million at the final offer price. HENSOLDT expects that its gross proceeds from the capital increase will amount to EUR 300 million. The expected free float, assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, amounts to circa 37%.

HENSOLDT shares are expected to be trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from September 25, 2020. The settlement and completion of the offering is planned for September 29, 2020.

Contact:

Joachim Schranzhofer

Tel.: +49 (0)89 51518 1823

E-Mail: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net

Language: English
Company: HENSOLDT AG
  Willy-Messerschmitt-Strasse 3
  82024 Taufkirchen
  Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 51518 1823
Fax: +49 (0)7311 4171360
E-mail: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net
ISIN: DE000HAG0005
WKN: HAG000
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
 

Disclaimer

Seite 1 von 3
HENSOLDT Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:52 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG english
15:52 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
13:09 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG english
13:09 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
12:01 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG english
12:01 Uhr
DGAP-DD: HENSOLDT AG deutsch
25.09.20
Hensoldt: Absolut keine Zeichnungsgewinne zum Börsenstart
25.09.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Coronavirus brockt Dax sehr schwache Woche ein
25.09.20
Spin Off, IPOs, "leere" Versprechungen, US-Wahlkampf und Konjunkturdaten - Die Woche
25.09.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Coronavirus brockt Dax sehr schwache Börsenwoche ein

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:10 Uhr
62
Hensoldt - die Aktie mit Erfolgsradar
25.09.20
3
Hensoldt IPO September 2020
23.09.20
12
HENSOLDT AG: Börsengang geplant