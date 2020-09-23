DGAP-Adhoc HENSOLDT AG: Final offer price for shares in HENSOLDT AG set at EUR 12.00 per share
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): IPO
Taufkirchen, September 23, 2020 - The final offer price for the shares of HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") has been set at EUR 12.00 per share by HENSOLDT and its current owner Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l. ("Selling Shareholder"), a company indirectly owned by funds advised by KKR, in consultation with the underwriting banks.
In total, 38,333,333 ordinary bearer shares (Inhaberaktien) with no par value (Stückaktien) are being placed with investors. The placement comprises 25,000,000 shares to be newly issued by HENSOLDT by way of a capital increase and 13,333,333 existing shares from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder, the latter consisting of 8,333,333 secondary base shares and 5,000,000 over-allotment shares in connection with the greenshoe option.
Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the total offer volume amounts to circa EUR 460 million at the final offer price. HENSOLDT expects that its gross proceeds from the capital increase will amount to EUR 300 million. The expected free float, assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, amounts to circa 37%.
HENSOLDT shares are expected to be trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from September 25, 2020. The settlement and completion of the offering is planned for September 29, 2020.
Contact:
Joachim Schranzhofer
Tel.: +49 (0)89 51518 1823
E-Mail: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HENSOLDT AG
|Willy-Messerschmitt-Strasse 3
|82024 Taufkirchen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 51518 1823
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7311 4171360
|E-mail:
|joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net
|ISIN:
|DE000HAG0005
|WKN:
|HAG000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Disclaimer
0 Kommentare