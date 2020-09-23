Taufkirchen, September 23, 2020 - The final offer price for the shares of HENSOLDT AG ("HENSOLDT") has been set at EUR 12.00 per share by HENSOLDT and its current owner Square Lux Holding II S.à r.l. ("Selling Shareholder"), a company indirectly owned by funds advised by KKR, in consultation with the underwriting banks.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): IPO HENSOLDT AG: Final offer price for shares in HENSOLDT AG set at EUR 12.00 per share 23-Sep-2020 / 21:49 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In total, 38,333,333 ordinary bearer shares (Inhaberaktien) with no par value (Stückaktien) are being placed with investors. The placement comprises 25,000,000 shares to be newly issued by HENSOLDT by way of a capital increase and 13,333,333 existing shares from the holdings of the Selling Shareholder, the latter consisting of 8,333,333 secondary base shares and 5,000,000 over-allotment shares in connection with the greenshoe option.

Assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, the total offer volume amounts to circa EUR 460 million at the final offer price. HENSOLDT expects that its gross proceeds from the capital increase will amount to EUR 300 million. The expected free float, assuming full exercise of the greenshoe option, amounts to circa 37%.

HENSOLDT shares are expected to be trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from September 25, 2020. The settlement and completion of the offering is planned for September 29, 2020.

Contact:

Joachim Schranzhofer

Tel.: +49 (0)89 51518 1823

E-Mail: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net

Language: English Company: HENSOLDT AG Willy-Messerschmitt-Strasse 3 82024 Taufkirchen Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 51518 1823 Fax: +49 (0)7311 4171360 E-mail: joachim.schranzhofer@hensoldt.net ISIN: DE000HAG0005 WKN: HAG000 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)

