 

Celerion Achieves Reaccreditation for Its Protection of Participants in Clinical Research.

LINCOLN, Nebraska, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical research organization Celerion today announced its successful reaccreditation by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP). To earn reaccreditation company personnel participated in a rigorous examination of clinical research practices at its facilities.

All prior site visits have likewise resulted in AAHRPP accreditation.

"As the sole contract research organization (CRO) receiving this accreditation from AAHRPP, Celerion continues to position itself among those at the forefront of superior ethical and safety standards in clinical research," says Philip Bach, the company's Vice President of Global Clinical Research.  

"It is especially rewarding to accomplish this in the middle of a singular pandemic and its uniquely demanding schedule," he adds. "Additionally, we are pleased that AAHRPP was complimentary of our recruitment and promotion practices during this period where informed consent of clinical trial participants is of utmost importance."

AAHRPP periodically assesses the quality of human research protection programs at participating research organizations to better promote ethically sound research, ensuring that all human research participants are respected and are protected from unnecessary harm.

Organizations applying for accreditation or reaccreditation must demonstrate thorough policies, procedures and practices and their ongoing commitment to ensuring human rights protection in clinical research.

About Celerion

A recognized global leader in early clinical research services, Celerion "translates science into medicine" through scientific excellence, medical expertise and broad clinical operations experience.

For fifty years Celerion has been providing industry leadership in the execution of safety/tolerability, pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamics studies in highly controlled clinical environments such as first-in-human dose escalation, drug-drug interaction, cardiac safety, bioequivalence and bioavailability, metabolism and excretion, as well as pharmacokinetic evaluations in patients with impaired renal or hepatic function.

Celerion enhances this with superior data management, biostatistics, clinical monitoring and bioanalytical services. Our enduring mission is to help clients get their drugs to market in a timely fashion that benefits people in need the world over.

For more information please visit www.celerion.com.

CONTACT: Lorraine M. Rusch, Ph.D., 914-548-1690, lorraine.rusch@celerion.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/414617/Celerion_Logo.jpg



