 

Rogers and City of Fredericton Launch First 5G Network in Atlantic Canada

Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, expands to Fredericton, making it the first in Atlantic Canada

Ignite Fredericton’s 5G enabled Cybersecurity Innovation Lab at Knowledge Park will drive innovation, in partnership with CyberNB

Next generation 5G network technology will drive productivity, fuel innovation and power New Brunswick’s economy to compete

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications and the City of Fredericton today announced 5G is now available on Canada’s most trusted and reliable network in Fredericton, New Brunswick. Rogers 5G network, powered by Ericsson, is the largest in Canada, now in more than 60 cities and towns across the country and reaching more markets by year-end.¹   Rogers has also partnered with Ignite Fredericton on providing 5G to its Innovation Lab at the Cyber Centre in Knowledge Park, which will be run by CyberNB.

"As we expand into Fredericton, over time our 5G technology will transform the way we live, work, and do business in New Brunswick," said Matt MacLellan, President of Atlantic Region, Rogers Communications. “We are proud to work with the City of Fredericton to bring 5G to the city. Strong digital infrastructure and this next generation technology are critical to fuel productivity and innovation as we power out of the pandemic.”

Building on the company’s national roll out, Rogers 5G network will bring consumers and businesses the very best in wireless technology to neighbourhoods and business parks.

“In partnership with Rogers and Fredericton Innovation Partnership stakeholders, we are thrilled to jointly announce Fredericton’s digital evolution as ‘Atlantic Canada’s First 5G City’!” said Mike O’Brien, Mayor, City of Fredericton. “As part of a multi-year telecommunications partnership, the City has been working with Rogers since November 2019 to bring 5G to Fredericton as part of their national roll-out.  There will be tremendous impact, enabling our entrepreneurs, students and researchers, to develop robust edge applications, solutions and applied research.” 

“On behalf of the Government of New Brunswick, congratulations to Rogers Communications and the City of Fredericton on reaching this important milestone,” said Blaine Higgs, Premier, Province of New Brunswick. “The launch of the first 5G network in Atlantic Canada will benefit our employers and our citizens in ways we haven’t even yet imagined, opening up new possibilities for innovation and advancement.”

