FTI Announces Additions to Product Lineup of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in Online Store

The four-layer, sterilized, disposable, non-medical-use face masks have a bacteria, odour and dust filter of non-woven material. The product is approved by Health Canada and is manufactured in Vietnam.

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX Venture:FTI) FTI Foodtech International Inc. ("FTI") announces that it is adding two products - four-layer face masks and antiseptic wipes - to its product lineup of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) available through its online store at fti.ppebrand.com . Interest in this product category continues as the prevalence of COVID-19 continues.

The Fusion brand antiseptic wipes are 75% ethyl alcohol based and effective in destroying harmful germs and bacteria. Used for effective antiseptic cleansing, the product is a medicated (skin) cleanser and is Health Canada approved.

FTI has sourced a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, goggles, hand sanitizers and thermometers to meet the need for personal protective equipment (PPE) and safety supplies aimed at minimizing the spread of COVID-19. Certification is indicated by product. Visit the online store at f ti.ppebrand.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





CONTACT: For further information, contact: William Hullah, President, FTI at (416) 444-1058.