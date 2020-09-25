More Than 80 Instances of Wind-Driven Damage or Hazards Found on PG&E Power Lines That Were De-energized for Sept. 7-10 Public Safety Power Shutoff

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has identified more than 80 cases of damage or hazards found on power lines that had been de-energized for public safety due to the recent severe wind event. Any of these could have potentially led to a wildfire had the lines not been turned off during the Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event that started on Sept. 7, 2020.

Although conducting a PSPS event is a tool of last resort for PG&E, it’s important to understand the goals of the program are to not have electrical equipment start any catastrophic wildfires and to prioritize public and customer safety.