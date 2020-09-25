 

Pangyo Techno Valley's 100 Bio & Medical Special - MIK HOT SPOT Online Exhibition to open on September 4

New attempt to promote Korean companies to domestic and foreign markets in post-coronavirus era.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AVING NEWS' Korea's only convention media and online exhibition center by itself, began this project to help Korean companies to enter the domestic and foreign markets through MIK HOT SPOT (Made in Korea Online Exhibition) on its way to become the global online hot spot.

The online exhibition consists of opening the MIK ONLINE HOT SPOT exhibition, business introduction video for buyers and investors, domestic and global promotion, target promotion for MIK HOT SPOT network, and post-management after contacting the buyers and investors, open for 365 days a year.

The five companies that participated in the MIK HOT SPOT_Pangyo Techno Valley 100 Bio & Medical Special are as follows:

  • M2S
  • Rootee Health
  • Exosystems
  • Genome & Company
  • AllLive Healthcare

- M2S

M2S, a digital healthcare specialist, is a startup company that develops and operates eye-related care services and platforms, including its VR ophthalmic testing device VROR. M2S has received spotlight in the global market when VROR, the ophthalmic testing device using virtual reality (VR), was approved by the US FDA in December of last year. The company has 12 domestic and foreign patents related to ophthalmic examination, including the domestic original patents for ophthalmic examination with VR and eye tracking technology. To enter the global market with the ability to create innovative VR AR-based digital contents, M2S is planning to launch Eye.Dr VR, a digital healthcare solution for eye health management in September.

- Rootee Health

ELI Solution provided by Rootee Health is an eye disease test solution that can be easily used by the general public. The feature of this product lies in the eye examination automation technology that automates the process of obtaining good images with AI technology while being portable. "If you just place your face like a VR, the eye exam is done within 10 seconds, and you can finish the eye exam for both eyes within 30 seconds. It is the first portable automatic photographic eye exam device. Because it is portable, it has a big advantage over conventional fixed fundus camera," CEO Guk Gyeong-min said.

