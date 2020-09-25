Bombardier establishes new Bulgarian legal entity and opens project management office in Sofia

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec0819bf-656a-48d3 ...

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation has established a new legal entity in Bulgaria as well as a project management office in the capital city of Sofia. Bombardier Transportation Bulgaria LLC will enable Bombardier to strengthen its support for existing and future rail projects in the country and continue to work closely with the Bulgarian Railways as well as local partners and suppliers.

“With substantial rail modernization underway in Bulgaria, this new office marks a significant milestone in Bombardier’s commitment to this growing market. We already have a strong working relationship with Bulgarian Railways through our ongoing signalling projects and, with our wide portfolio of products and services, we look forward to further contributing to the development of rail transportation and supporting capabilities in Bulgaria,” said Richard Hunter, President, Rail Control Solutions, Bombardier Transportation.

Bombardier successfully entered the Bulgarian market in 2017 to install a BOMBARDIER INTERFLO 200 mainline signalling solution on the Skutare-Orizovo and Sofia-Elin Pelin lines. In 2019, Bombardier won another major contract to design and install an INTERFLO 250 ERTMS Level 1 signalling and telecommunication system along 300 km of the Plovdiv-Burgas railway line – one of the most important rail signalling projects in Europe in recent years.

Bombardier Transportation Bulgaria LLC is a 100 per cent Bombardier Transportation legal entity, located in the Bulgarian capital on Sofia. It is managed by the members of the board of directors: Costel Antonello Grozea, Managing Director, Marco Palazzo, Managing Director, Erika Gomez, Director and Daniel Proychev, Director. This group of talented professionals with local knowledge is looking forward to continue contributing their rail expertise in Bulgaria while expanding Bombardier’s presence in this strategic market.

