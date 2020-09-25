 

Bombardier establishes new Bulgarian legal entity and opens project management office in Sofia

  • Bombardier Transportation Bulgaria LLC to support the country’s ongoing rail modernization
  • Announcement shows Bombardier’s commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with the Bulgarian rail industry

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation has established a new legal entity in Bulgaria as well as a project management office in the capital city of Sofia. Bombardier Transportation Bulgaria LLC will enable Bombardier to strengthen its support for existing and future rail projects in the country and continue to work closely with the Bulgarian Railways as well as local partners and suppliers.

“With substantial rail modernization underway in Bulgaria, this new office marks a significant milestone in Bombardier’s commitment to this growing market. We already have a strong working relationship with Bulgarian Railways through our ongoing signalling projects and, with our wide portfolio of products and services, we look forward to further contributing to the development of rail transportation and supporting capabilities in Bulgaria,” said Richard Hunter, President, Rail Control Solutions, Bombardier Transportation.

Bombardier successfully entered the Bulgarian market in 2017 to install a BOMBARDIER INTERFLO 200 mainline signalling solution on the Skutare-Orizovo and Sofia-Elin Pelin lines. In 2019, Bombardier won another major contract to design and install an INTERFLO 250 ERTMS Level 1 signalling and telecommunication system along 300 km of the Plovdiv-Burgas railway line – one of the most important rail signalling projects in Europe in recent years.

Bombardier Transportation Bulgaria LLC is a 100 per cent Bombardier Transportation legal entity, located in the Bulgarian capital on Sofia. It is managed by the members of the board of directors: Costel Antonello Grozea, Managing Director, Marco Palazzo, Managing Director, Erika Gomez, Director and Daniel Proychev, Director. This group of talented professionals with local knowledge is looking forward to continue contributing their rail expertise in Bulgaria while expanding Bombardier’s presence in this strategic market.

About Bombardier Transportation
Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier
With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier and INTERFLO are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

