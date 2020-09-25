 

Laurent-Perrier Release

Groupe Laurent-Perrier                               Tours-sur-Marne, 24st September 2020

Release

Appointment: Philippe-Loïc Jacob joins the Supervisory Board of Laurent-Perrier

At the Laurent-Perrier General Meeting, held on 24 September 2020 under the chairmanship of Maurice de Kervénoaël, Philippe-Loïc Jacob was appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board.

Philippe-Loïc Jacob, 55, a French-Canadian national and a graduate of the Lyon Management School, began his career with the DANONE Group in 1986 in Sweden and then in North America working for the Evian brand. He then held successively the positions of Group Mergers & Acquisitions Director, Managing Director of Aguas Danone Mercosur and President Europe of the Water Fountains business. In 2002, he became Senior Vice President of the Danone Group. From 2004 to 2009, Philippe-Loïc Jacob was Corporate Secretary of the Group and was also appointed Secretary of the Board of Directors in 2007. 
  
Philippe-Loïc Jacob has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citeo since 2009 and works with consumer goods companies in France to reduce the environmental impact of packaging. In 2017, he finalised the merger with Ecofolio, an eco-company in charge of paper management, thus allowing an optimisation of the administration of the Yellow Bin recycling scheme and a better representation of mass distribution.

Committed to environmental protection, Philippe-Loïc Jacob is also chairman of the Branféré Animal and Botanical Park and the Nicolas Hulot School. He is Chairman of the Foundation for the Diffusion of Haitian Art and a member of the Board of Directors of the Daniel and Nina Carasso Foundation. This is a private foundation of the founder of Danone which carries out charitable actions in the field of sustainable food and Citizen Art. He also sits on the Board of Directors of EMLyon Business School and consumer goods companies in Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Spain and the Middle East.

Philippe-Loïc Jacob was made a Knight of the Order of Merit in 2007 for his contribution to the French economy abroad.

Philippe-Loïc Jacob joined the Laurent-Perrier Group in September 2018, as a board advisor, a position that has resulted in his permanent appointment to the Supervisory Board.

This appointment will enable Laurent-Perrier's Supervisory Board to continue to draw on complementary skills in order to support the Group's development and international expansion.

The Supervisory Board is now composed of ten members: Maurice de Kervénoaël, Chairman, Patrick Thomas, Vice-Chairman, Marie Cheval, Claude de Nonancourt, Yann Duchesne, Philippe-Loïc Jacob, Éric Meneux, Jean-Louis Pereyre, Wendy Siu and Jocelyne Vassoille.

Finally, Laurent-Perrier would like to thank Bernard Rascle for his contribution during his term of office as Member of the Supervisory Board, which ended following the Annual General Meeting on 24 September.

Laurent-Perrier is one of the few family groups of champagne houses listed on the French stock exchange dedicated exclusively to champagne and focused on the premium segment. It offers a broad range of products renowned for their quality, around the Laurent-Perrier, Salon, Delamotte and Champagne de Castellane brands.

ISIN code: FR 0006864484
Bloomberg: LAUR FP
Reuters: LPER.PA

 

  		Laurent-Perrier belongs to compartment B of Euronext. It is included in the composition of the EnterNext index PEA-PME 150.

 
Flore Steinmetz
Laurent-Perrier Group
Telephone: F +33 3 26 58 91 22

 

www.finance-groupelp.com

