BGHL GBP NAV & Share buy back

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 24 Sep 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 23.6179 £ 20.9254 Estimated MTD return 1.21 % 1.20 % Estimated YTD return 3.14 % 1.40 % Estimated ITD return 136.18 % 109.25 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 17.00 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -28.02 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -28.32 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares 730 N/A Average Price € 17.00 N/A Range of Price N/A N/A