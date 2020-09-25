 

BGHL GBP NAV & Share buy back

                                      BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED

Ordinary Shares

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 24 Sep 2020.

Estimated NAV

  Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Estimated NAV €    23.6179 £    20.9254
Estimated MTD return      1.21 %      1.20 %
Estimated YTD return      3.14 %      1.40 %
Estimated ITD return    136.18 %    109.25 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close €    17.00 N/A
Premium/discount to estimated NAV    -28.02 % N/A
     
Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE)
Market Close N/A GBX 1,500.00
Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A    -28.32 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares
Number of shares          730 N/A
Average Price €    17.00 N/A
Range of Price N/A N/A

           

