RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft sells shares in Medgate Deutschland GmbH

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 25th September 2020

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG sells shares in Medgate Deutschland GmbH



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG has transferred 51% of its shares in Medgate Deutschland GmbH to its

co-shareholder, Medgate Holding AG. Both contracting parties agree that telemedicine will form an indispensable component of medical care in future and will be a useful addition to inpatient and outpatient care from both a medical and economic perspective. At the same time, the shareholders of Medgate Deutschland GmbH have also agreed that such fundamental cooperation is not dependent on the rigid boundaries of a legal entity. As a result, Medgate Deutschland GmbH in future will exclusively belong to the Medgate Holding AG group.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG will continue its active commitment in the area of telemedicine. Here RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG, in addition to other cooperation schemes already existing, will also explore potential cooperation opportunities with the corporate group of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. We offer excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to universities and research facilities. We treat over 860,000 patients every year at our five locations of Zentralklinik Bad Berka, Campus Bad Neustadt, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Universitätsklinikum Gießen and Universitätsklinikum Marburg (UKGM), and employ more than 18,000 persons. The innovative RHÖN Campus approach for cross-sector and future-oriented healthcare delivery in rural areas, the steadfast continuation of gradual digital transformation within the Company as well as use of telemedicine are important elements of our corporate strategy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is an independent Company operating under the umbrella of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA.