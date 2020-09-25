 

Lysogene Reports First Half 2020 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 - LYS), a phase 3 gene therapy platform Company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced its 2020 half-year results, approved by the Board of directors on 24 September 2020. The financial statements were subject to a limited review by the Company’s statutory auditors. The full interim financial report is available on the Company’s website in the Investors’ section.

Karen Aiach, Founder Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lysogene said: “During the first half of 2020 and despite the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we continued to execute on our clinical programs by treating 19 patients in our phase 2/3 study in Sanfilippo disease, preparing for the initiation of our clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis, and strengthening our early-stage pipeline with a collaborative research agreement signed with the Weizmann Institute of Science. Moreover, we completed a fundraising that allows us to strengthen our balance sheet and welcome leading US Pharma investors." Karen Aiach added: “I want to express my deep thanks to all our employees who continue to deliver high quality work in these challenging times, as well as our loyal shareholders.

Selected financial information on 30 June 2020 (IFRS financial statements)

in thousand euros 30/06/2020 30/06/2019
 Operating Income
-Revenues

9,126

6,794

-Other Operating Income

1,516

1,507

Total Operating Income

10,642

8,301

Operating Expenses
-Research & Development expenses

-7,610

-8,648

-General & Administrative expenses

-2,949

-1,852

Total Operating Expenses

-10,559

-10,500

Operating Income (loss)

83

-2,199

Financial Income (loss)

147

293

Net Income (loss)

230

