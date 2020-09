Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Financial calendar 2021

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 14.2020 25.09.2020

Please be informed of the following dates in 2021 for Tresu Investment Holding A/S´ planned announcements to NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S:

Financial Calendar 2021 Interim Report 4th Quarter 2020 Friday 26 February 2021 Annual Report 2020 Friday 26 March 2021 Annual General Meeting Friday 26 March 2021 Interim Report 1st Quarter 2021 Wednesday 26 May 2021 Interim Report 2nd Quarter 2021 Tuesday 24 August 2021 Interim Report 3rd Quarter 2021 Friday 26 November 2021





Henrik Skjærbæk Jensen

Finance Manager







For further details, please contact:

Henrik Skjærbæk Jensen, phone: +45 7632 3609