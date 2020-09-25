 

Construction contract in Estonia (renovation of Tallink City Hotel in Tallinn)

globenewswire
25.09.2020, 08:00  |  101   |   |   

On 24 September 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Vara HTG OÜ entered into a contract for the renovation of Tallink City Hotel located at A. Laikmaa 5, Tallinn. AS Infortar and AS Kapitel have equal shareholding in Vara HTG OÜ.

The contract includes renovation of all hotel rooms, lobby, restaurant, conference centre and public areas.  

The contract value is approximately EUR 8.6 million, plus value added tax. The works are scheduled to be completed in spring 2021.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction.

Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Member of Management Board, Mr. Jaan Mäe, phone: +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
priit.roosimagi@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of AS Merko Ehitus Eesti in Estonia, SIA Merks in Latvia, UAB Merko Statyba in Lithuania and Peritus Entreprenør AS in Norway. Besides providing construction service as a main contractor, the group’s other major area of activity is apartment development. As at the end of 2019, the group employed 694 people, and the group’s revenue for 2019 was EUR 327 million.


