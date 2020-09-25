Construction contract in Estonia (renovation of Tallink City Hotel in Tallinn)

On 24 September 2020, AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and Vara HTG OÜ entered into a contract for the renovation of Tallink City Hotel located at A. Laikmaa 5, Tallinn. AS Infortar and AS Kapitel have equal shareholding in Vara HTG OÜ.

The contract includes renovation of all hotel rooms, lobby, restaurant, conference centre and public areas.