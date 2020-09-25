 

Pilot Study for New Chronic Pain Treatment Protocol with Nexstim NBT System Starts in Helsinki University Hospital

Company Announcement, Inside Information, Helsinki, 25 September 2020 at 9.50 am (EEST)

Pilot Study for New Chronic Pain Treatment Protocol with Nexstim NBT System Starts in Helsinki University Hospital

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that a pilot study on the use of accelerated iTBS protocol in treatment of therapy resistant, chronic neuropathic pain with Nexstim NBT System is starting at Helsinki University Hospital.

Accelerated iTBS means transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy where stimulation is given several times a day during individual days. In conventional TMS therapy for pain, stimulation is given once a day during several weeks.

In the Helsinki University Hospital pilot study, the effectiveness of the accelerated iTBS protocol will be tested in 5-10 patients. They are suffering from therapy resistant, chronic neuropathic pain and have not benefited from prior 10 Hz rTMS treatment targeted to the motor cortex.

Their treatment will begin in the last quarter of this year and all the treatments are estimated to be completed in first half of 2021. The results of the study will be announced as soon as possible after their completion.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, commented: “Starting a pilot study using accelerated iTBS protocol treatment in therapy resistant chronic pain is one of our strategic goals for 2020. Helsinki University Hospital has successfully used Nexstim NBT system with SmartFocus TMS in pain therapy for a long time already – we are very delighted that they have now decided to conduct this pilot study.”


Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
 +358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)                           
 +46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

