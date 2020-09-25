Pilot Study for New Chronic Pain Treatment Protocol with Nexstim NBT System Starts in Helsinki University Hospital

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that a pilot study on the use of accelerated iTBS protocol in treatment of therapy resistant, chronic neuropathic pain with Nexstim NBT System is starting at Helsinki University Hospital.

Accelerated iTBS means transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy where stimulation is given several times a day during individual days. In conventional TMS therapy for pain, stimulation is given once a day during several weeks.

In the Helsinki University Hospital pilot study, the effectiveness of the accelerated iTBS protocol will be tested in 5-10 patients. They are suffering from therapy resistant, chronic neuropathic pain and have not benefited from prior 10 Hz rTMS treatment targeted to the motor cortex.

Their treatment will begin in the last quarter of this year and all the treatments are estimated to be completed in first half of 2021. The results of the study will be announced as soon as possible after their completion.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, commented: “Starting a pilot study using accelerated iTBS protocol treatment in therapy resistant chronic pain is one of our strategic goals for 2020. Helsinki University Hospital has successfully used Nexstim NBT system with SmartFocus TMS in pain therapy for a long time already – we are very delighted that they have now decided to conduct this pilot study.”





