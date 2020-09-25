RDIF and LAXISAM agree to supply up to 35 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine to Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and LAXISAM, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Republic of Uzbekistan, have agreed to supply to the country up to 35 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine, which is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vectors platform with proven safety and efficacy.

Upon approval by Uzbekistan's regulators up to 10 million doses will be delivered in 2020 and up to 25 million doses in 2021.

On August 11, the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology was registered by the Ministry of Health of Russia and became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 based on the human adenoviral vectors platform. Detailed information on the Sputnik V vaccine, the technological platform of human adenoviral vectors, and other details are available at sputnikvaccine.com

On September 4, a research paper on the results of Phase I and Phase II clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine was published in The Lancet, one of the leading international medical journals, demonstrating no serious adverse effects and a stable immune response in 100% of participants. Post-registration clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine involving 40,000 volunteers are currently ongoing. More than 60,000 volunteers have applied to take part in post-registration trials. The first results of these trials are expected to be published in October-November 2020.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said:

"Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has several key advantages compared with foreign vaccines, especially experimental vaccines by Western producers based on monkey adenovirus of mRNA. Sputnik V is based on the human adenoviral vector platform, which has been studied over decades and in more than 250 clinical studies, proving its safety and effectiveness. Supplies of the vaccine will ensure that medical specialists in the Republic of Uzbekistan have an advanced tool to combat the new coronavirus infection. It enables the formation of a long-term immunity to protect citizens, as well as ensuring a diversified portfolio of vaccines against coronavirus."