DGAP-News: APEIRON Biologics AG / Key word(s): Study THE LANCET publishes promising data of APEIRON's APN01 (rhsACE2) to treat COVID-19 in named patient use 25.09.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Case study from promising first COVID-19 patient treatment with APN01 supports APEIRON's ongoing pivotal Phase II clinical trial

- First data on the effect of blocking the spike protein in COVID-19 patient confirm mode of action of APN01 specifically targeting SARS-CoV-2

Vienna, Austria, 25 September 2020: APEIRON Biologics AG today announced that first, encouraging data with its clinical drug candidate APN01 (rhsACE2) to treat severe COVID-19 were published in the peer-reviewed journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine [ 1].

The Case Report describes the first treatment of a patient suffering from severe COVID-19 with APN01 in named patient use. The data published show the expected observations of an adaptive immune response, a rapid loss of virus load and reduction in inflammatory mediators, and the development of high titers of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 leading to a significant clinical improvement of the patient treated.

Dr. Alexander Zoufaly, MD, Senior physician at the Department of Infectious Diseases/Clinic Favoriten and author of the publication comments: "ACE2 is at the center of COVID-19 research and drug development. In this instance, we have now provided first data on soluble ACE2 therapy in a patient with SARS-CoV-2 infection. The results from this named patient use are encouraging and support the rationale to further explore APN01 as a therapy to treat COVID-19 in clinical trials."

"Providing first data on the effect of blocking the viral Spike glycoprotein in patients with COVID-19 is of paramount importance. The data confirm the mode of action of APN01 specifically targeting the SARS-CoV-2 virus," says Prof. Josef Penninger, MD, co-inventor of APN01, founder of APEIRON Biologics AG, member of its supervisory board, Professor at the University of British Columbia and co-author of the publication. "Our findings from the first SARS epidemic and recent research have identified ACE2 as the entry door for both corona viruses, SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2, to infect human cells. The new data further support the ability of APN01 to locking the door for the virus. Importantly, in contrast to basically all other drug candidates, APN01 has a dual action - it blocks the virus and can protect the lung, blood vessels or the heart from injury via its enzyme function. The compassionate use findings provide essential data that this important enzyme function of APN01 is preserved in treated COVID-19 patients."