 

Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Acquires Brazilian Manufacturing & Laboratory Facility to Increase Production of its Covid-19 Testing Products by an additional 4,000,000 Units in Brazil

  • Allows for further research and production of up to 4,000,000 additional testing units per month for Safetest following ANVISA (Brazilian Health Authority) approvals that apply to the laboratory and production facility only
  • The Company has already received ANVISA approvals for the sale and distribution of its proprietary Safetest ELISA Covid-19 test
  • This will increase laboratory testing and production of Safetest products in South America and globally

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Health Inc. (“VS Health” or the “Company”) – a portfolio company of Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6) – has entered into an agreement on September 24, 2020 to acquire a certified laboratory and production facility in Minas Gerais, Brazil. This acquisition will increase laboratory testing and production of an additional 4,000,000 testing units per month for Safetest following ANVISA (Brazilian Health Authority) approvals that apply to the laboratory and production facility. The Company has already received approval from ANVISA to sell and distribute its ELISA Covid-19 tests as stated in the prior news release dated September 8, 2020.

This new facility that has been formally used and certified for and by “Bioaptus”, Brazil will allow the Company to speed up research and add 4,000,000 units per month to its current Brazilian production volume with adding additional equipment upgrades of roughly ($300,000 USD) by year end. This acquisition will enable the Company to reduce its manufacturing and production costs by 60%. The Company is in the process of purchasing additional testing and manufacturing equipment for speedier manufacturing approvals from ANVISA authorities in Brazil so that it may increase production in that country by an additional 80% with monthly production totaling 9,000,000 units by year end including the 5,000,000 units that was announced on September 02, 2020.

“This laboratory and manufacturing facility will ease our pain points by enabling our scientists and manufacturing teams to have an additional home base for the testing, manufacturing and distribution of our products including Leishmaniasis, Hansen’s Disease, Chagas, Cancer and other proprietary tests that are currently in production and in our pipeline for all of South America and beyond,” said Victory Square Health CEO Felipe Peixoto.

