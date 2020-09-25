 

Composition of Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Nomination Board

Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s three largest shareholders, who are determined on the basis of the shareholder register held by Euroclear as per 1 September 2020 and who are shareholders acting according to the principles otherwise mentioned in the Charter, are entitled to appoint their representatives to the company’s Nomination Board. According to the Charter of the Nomination Board, a group of shareholders may agree on the appointment of a joint representative to the Nomination Board. The following shareholders have agreed on the appointment of a joint representative: Chemec Oy, Maijala Eeva, Maijala Hannele, Maijala Heikki, Maijala Juhani, Maijala Juuso, Maijala Miikka, Maijala Mikko, Maijala Roope and Maijala Tuula.

Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s three largest shareholders that are entitled to appoint a representative to Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board are the above-mentioned group of shareholders, Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited and the Evald ja Hilda Nissin Säätiö foundation. The following persons have been appointed as their representatives in Lassila & Tikanoja’s Nomination Board:

  • Mikko Maijala – group of shareholders (8.3% of shares and votes)
  • Patrick Lapveteläinen – Mandatum Life Insurance Company Limited (7.6% of shares and votes)
  • Juhani Lassila – Evald ja Hilda Nissin Säätiö (6.2% of shares and votes)

The Chairman of Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Board of Directors Heikki Bergholm acts as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The Chairman of the Nomination Board is Mikko Maijala.

Lassila & Tikanoja plc’s Annual General Meeting held on 12 March 2020 decided to establish a permanent Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Nomination Board prepares proposals on the members of the Board of Directors and on the remuneration paid to them for the next Annual General Meeting.

Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is putting the circular economy into practice. Together with our customers, we keep materials and properties in productive use for as long as possible and we enhance the use of raw materials and energy. This is to create more value with the circular economy for our customers, personnel and society in a broader sense. Achieving this also means growth in value for our shareholders. Our objective is to continuously grow our actions’ carbon handprint, our positive effect on the climate. We assume our social responsibility by, for example, looking after the work ability of our personnel and also offering jobs to those who are struggling to find employment. L&T operates in Finland, Sweden and Russia. L&T employs 8,200 people. Net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 784.3 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

