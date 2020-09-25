Orphazyme A/S provides update on previously announced global offering

Copenhagen, Denmark, September 25, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (the “Company”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announced an update on its previously announced global offering. On September 24, 2020, the Company received a filing communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in connection with its new drug application (NDA) for arimoclomol for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C. The FDA letter follows acceptance on a Priority Review basis by the FDA of the Company’s NDA for arimoclomol in NPC and the FDA’s establishment of the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) target action date of March 17, 2021. The Company’s receipt of the filing communication does not impact the FDA’s acceptance of the Company’s NDA, the target PDUFA action date or the FDA’s Priority Review determination.

In accordance with applicable securities laws, the Company intends to amend the registration statement on Form F-1 on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 25, 2020. The Company has also updated its proposed timing for the global offering referenced in the company announcement no. 51/2020, dated September 21, 2020, and now intends to price the global offering and announce the subscription price on September 28, 2020, subject to market conditions, and to settle the global offering on October 1, 2020. The Company also reported that the book for the global offering is fully covered as of September 24, 2020.