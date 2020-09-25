Dr. Reddy's announces the launch of Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection in the U.S. Market

“We are pleased to bring this important generic product to market, making it affordable—and readily available—for patients,” says Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer, North America Generics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories. “Our ability to adequately supply Dexmedetomidine is important for patients as it is on the FDA’s Drug Shortage list.”

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY, along with its subsidiaries together referred to as “Dr. Reddy’s”) today announced the launch of Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Precedex (dexmedetomidine hydrochloride) in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Precedex in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection brand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately $210 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020 according to IQVIA Health*.

Dr. Reddy’s Dexmedetomidine Hydrochloride in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection is available in 200 mcg/50 mL (4 mcg/mL) and 400 mcg/100 mL (4 mcg/mL) in 50 mL and 100 mL clear glass vials, respectively. The strength is based on the dexmedetomidine base. Containers are intended for single-dose only.

Please see full prescribing information.

https://www.drreddys.com/pi/dexmedetomidine-hydrochloride.pdf

Precedex is a trademark owned or licensed by of Hospira, Inc.

*IQVIA Retail and Non-Retail MAT June 2020

RDY-0820-307

About Dr. Reddy’s: Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. (BSE: 500124, NSE: DRREDDY, NYSE: RDY) is an integrated pharmaceutical company, committed to providing affordable and innovative medicines for healthier lives. Through its three businesses - Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Global Generics and Proprietary Products – Dr. Reddy’s offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, custom pharmaceutical services, generics, biosimilars and differentiated formulations. Our major therapeutic areas of focus are gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, diabetology, oncology, pain management and dermatology. Dr. Reddy’s operates in markets across the globe. Our major markets include – USA, India, Russia & CIS countries, and Europe. For more information, log on to: www.drreddys.com

