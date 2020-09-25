× Artikel versenden

Notification of managers’ and closely related parties’ transactions with Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S’ shares in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 55 - 25 SEPTEMBER 2020 In connection with the announced share buy-back program in Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, Motortramp A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached …





